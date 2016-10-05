A first for Lexington: Women outnumber men on Urban County Council

A former United Way and television executive was sworn in Wednesday as the newest member of the Lexington’s Urban County Council.
Kathy Plomin, 62, was appointed by Lexington Mayor Jim Gray to fill the unexpired term of Russ Hensley, who resigned last month and announced he was withdrawing from the Nov. 8 general election. That means Plomin, Hensley’s opponent, is all-but guaranteed to win the election on Nov. 8. Plomin represents the 12th District, which includes much of the rural area of Fayette County.
Plomin worked at WKYT-TV as a vice president and is a former president and CEO of United Way of the Bluegrass.
Plomin’s appointment is historic. Women now outnumber men on the Urban County Council eight to seven. That ratio will remain after the Nov. 8. election. Only one Urban County Council race is contested but both candidates are women. Incumbent Councilwoman Shevawn Akers faces newcomer Sasha Love Higgins.
It’s a historic week for women in government in Fayette County. Earlier this week, Lou Anna Red Corn was sworn in as the Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney, the first woman to serve as the county’s top prosecutor.
