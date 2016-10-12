Lexington earns low ‘green’ marks on study of largest U.S. cities

Lexington ranked among the least green cities in a new study that criticized its lack of green space compared to the other 99 largest cities in the country.
WalletHub, a personal finance site that gets a lot of attention for its data-driven rankings, put Lexington at 92nd and Louisville at 95th in its study of the greenest among the 100 most populous cities.
Cities were ranked based on 20 “key green indicators,” including greenhouse gas emissions, smart-energy policies, miles of bike lanes, air quality, percentage of park land, water quality and more. The data was culled from the U.S. Census Bureau, Environmental Protection Agency, Trust for Public Land, County Health Rankings, American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy and more.
Lexington ranked 23rd for its greenhouse gas emissions, 95th for green space, 53rd for commuters who drive, 57th for biking, 61st for number of farmers markets per capita and 78th for walking.
