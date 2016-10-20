Fayette County

October 20, 2016 10:15 PM

Police shut down portion of Red Mile Road after reported shooting

Lexington police investigating a reported shooting have blocked off a portion of Red Mile Road and surrounded a townhouse.

According to scanner traffic, officers were first called to a Shell station at 930 South Broadway for a report of a 22-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The investigation led them to a stretch of Red Mile near Unity Drive.

Officers escorted residents of a neighboring town home out of the area, and at least one officer approached the home in riot gear.

Nathaniel McNealy, 18, of Louisville died Oct. 1 after being shot at a large party at the same townhomes on Unity Drive where police are investigating.

Police have not released any details of the Thursday night investigation.

