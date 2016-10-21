More than 2,000 entries to name Rupp scoreboard, so far

Bubba?
Rupp’s Runt?
Rupp Arena’s new, sleek center-hung scoreboard still has no name.
But lots of people have ideas.
Lots.
Less than a week after a contest to name the 27-foot tall scoreboard officially kicked off, Lexington Center Corp. has received more than 2,000 entries, said Sheila Kenny, director of marketing and communications for Lexington Center, which oversees Rupp, the convention center and the Lexington Opera House.
The contest is part of a celebration of a $15 million technology overhaul of the storied home of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team. In addition to the new center-hung scoreboard, which was unveiled Oct. 14 at UK’s Big Blue Madness, the overhaul includes new ribbon-boards around the second tier of the arena, a state-of-the-art sound system, and additional LED screens.
Brent Rice, chairman of the Lexington Center board, proposed the contest to engage the public in Rupp’s renovation. The technology overhaul coincided with the 40th anniversary of the arena.
Rupp staff named the scoreboard’s predecessor “Big Bertha.” The white sound system with its distinct cluster of horns officially retired in May to make room for the new scoreboard.
The winner of the naming contest gets bragging rights, two tickets to every event at Rupp Arena in 2017, including two tickets to UK Men’s basketball games beginning with the Dec. 7 game against Valparaiso University. The two tickets are lower-level seats, Kenny said. The winner will also get a tour for 10 of the UK Men’s locker room.
The contest closes on Nov. 14. The winner will be announced at the Dec. 3 UK game against UCLA.
A committee of Lexington Center board members will narrow the entries down to three, Kenny told the board at Thursday’s meeting. The public will then vote on its favorite via Facebook and social media, Kenny said.
Name it contest rules:
Submissions should include the proposed name and 100 words or less explaining the significance behind their submission. Submissions will be dated and timed, in the event of duplicate entries, the earliest entry will prevail.
All entrants must be 18 or older and a US citizen to qualify for the grand prize. No purchase is necessary. Only one entry per person.
To enter:
Entries can be accepted online at www.rupparena.com/nameit
Or entries can be mailed to
Lexington Center Corp.
430 W. Vine St.
Lexington, KY 40507
Attn: Nameit Contest
