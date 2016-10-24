Two Lexington homeless shelters are merging, moving to Industry Road

Two shelters that serve the homeless will move to a formerly city-owned building on Industry Road in coming months, Lexington city officials announced Monday.
Community Inn, an overnight shelter on Winchester Road, and Catholic Action Center, a day shelter on East Fifth Street, will combine operations to serve Lexington’s homeless. The move is expected to take four months.
Divine Providence Inc., the organization that runs both the inn and the center, paid $550,000 to the city for the Industry Road building, which will operate 24 hours a day. The city will also get title to the center’s building on East Fifth Street, city officials said Monday.
The combination of the two shelters will allow Divine Providence to better serve the homeless population and expand its services. Currently, people have to leave the Community Inn in the morning and either go to Catholic Action or another day shelter and cannot return to the Community Inn until the early evening.
“The new facility allows an increase in on-site services, more opportunities for our community to connect and build relationships with our citizens on the street, and a path from the street to a home,” said Ginny Ramsey, co-director of Catholic Action and Community Inn.
In a written release, Lexington city leaders said they did not know what will happen to Catholic Action’s building on East Fifth Street. Community Inn will no longer be used as a shelter one the move is completed.
The deal announced Monday has been in the works for several years.
As part of the deal, the Lexington Fair Housing Council and Divine Providence have agreed to withdraw and dismiss a federal fair housing complaint that alleged among other things that the city’s move to shut down the Community Inn violated federal fair housing laws, which prohibit discrimination against homeless people.
Lexington Mayor Jim Gray said the building at 1055 Industry Road also contains a police substation, which will remain.
“The city is committed to maintaining a police presence in the Winchester Road area,” Gray said.
