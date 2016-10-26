Ferry closed while police, coroner search for possible human remains

The Valley View Ferry is expected to be closed Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. while officials investigate possible human remains found in the Kentucky River.
The possible remains were initially noticed while vehicles were being recovered from the river on Saturday, according to police. The vehicles were spotted several months ago.
Because of tests that must be completed, the process is expected to take a while, according to police. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office along with Lexington police and fire officials will be conducting the search and recovery.
It’s not clear if the remains are connected with any of the vehicles previously found in that part of the river, according to police.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
