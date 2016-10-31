Teen hit by car on Clays Mill Road is hospitalized

A boy, about 15 years old, was struck Monday morning by a car on Clays Mill Road near Blue Ash Drive, Lexington police said.
The condition of the pedestrian, who was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, was not immediately known, Sgt. Billy Richmond said.
“He was conscious, somewhat conscious, I should say,” Richmond said. “We believe he was attempting to cross the street.”
The boy was on foot when he was struck by a white Kia Forte going south on Clays Mill Road, Richmond said. The collision happened in front of Lafayette Christian Church.
The car was driven by a female. Richmond said there was no reason to think that speed was a factor. The collision happened sometime after 8 a.m.
Clays Mill Road, which was closed during the investigation, was reopened about 10 a.m.
It’s at least the second accident involving pedestrians since Saturday night. Louisville police officer Jason Schweitzer and University of Kentucky employee Timothy Moore were killed when they were hit on Upper Street near the UK campus.
