Veterans, schoolchildren mingle in observance at Lexington park

For the second year in a row, Lexington’s Veterans Park was the site of one of Central Kentucky’s largest Veterans Day observances.
Veterans Park Elementary School’s fourth- and fifth-grade intermediate chorus performed, and various other organizations and speakers participated in the event at the new basketball court off St. Elias Way in south Lexington.
Before the outdoor ceremonies, students heard from Ryan Baptiste, a U.S. Naval flight officer based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California. Students watched videos on the advances of flying, learned about life aboard an aircraft carrier and experienced aircraft carrier flight deck operations. There was also an afternoon program in the gymnasium to honor veterans.
