17-year-old dies after shooting near Tates Creek High School

A 17-year-old died after a shooting in Lexington, and investigators were looking Saturday for a juvenile “person of interest,” police said.
The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the basement of a house on Honey Jay Court, off Centre Parkway and near Tates Creek High School, police said. Tates Creek and its surrounding neighborhoods have been grappling already with the presence of guns in schools. Three students were charged after taking guns to school in two weeks; two of those students were spotted by city police officers and taken to school.
The victim in Friday night’s shooting died at the hospital, police said.
Lt. Jackie Newman said the woman who lives at the house was upstairs when she heard a gunshot. When she went downstairs, she saw the teen with a gunshot wound to the head, Newman said Friday.
The teen had been in the basement with the woman’s two sons, ages 23 and 13, and two other friends. The four ran before the woman came downstairs, and police were looking for them, Newman said.
It wasn’t clear whether someone intentionally shot the teen or whether the shooting was an accident, Newman said.
The four people who fled left cell phones behind, but police didn’t find a gun.
Police did not release the name of the teen who was shot.
The shooting scene is in the neighborhood of Tates Creek middle and high schools.
There was a play at the middle school and a basketball event at the high school, so officials took precautions after police alerted them to the shooting, said Lisa Deffendall, spokeswoman for the Fayettte County schools.
Both schools continued the activities but kept everyone inside and let no one in. The precaution lasted about a half-hour, Deffendall said.
