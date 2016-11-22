Luminate Lexington festivities begin Saturday

Lexington will kick off the holiday season on Saturday in and around Triangle Park. Along with the Unified Trust Co. Ice Rink, there will be a Holiday Artist’s Market, Holiday Live!, and the official tree lighting ceremony.
The Holiday Artist’s Market will be from 2 to 7 p.m. at Triangle Park. Local artists will be selling jewelry, wood works, bath and body products, home décor and more.
Holiday Live!, a musical showcase featuring local performing arts groups, will begin at 2 p.m. Performances will take place on a stage located on Main Street across from Triangle Park.
The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m., when Santa will turn the key to light up the tree at Triangle Park.
Ice skating, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., will be $12 for a 90-minutes session. The Unified Trust Co. Ice Rink is open through mid January. For operating hours, go to TriangleParkLexington.org.
Lexington’s Christmas parade will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 on Main Street, between Midland Avenue and Mill Street. Parade entry applications are being accepted through Dec. 2 and can be found at Downtownlex.com.
Comments