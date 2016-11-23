Two finalists chosen to name video board replacing Rupp Arena’s Big Bertha

Two finalists have been announced in the contest to name the replacement for Big Bertha, the retired Rupp Arena sound system.
The new video board will be named either Seymore or Lexi, according to a Lexington Center news release. The names were selected from more than 3,800 submissions in the “Name the Video Board Contest” announced in October at Big Blue Madness.
Linda Parrish of Nicholasville submitted the name “Lexi.” Dan Parker, a 1972 UK graduate living in Reno, Nev., submitted “Seymore,” according to the news release.
The winning name will be chosen by a vote on the Rupp Arena Facebook page, according to the news release. Voting began Wednesday and will end at noon Dec. 2.
The grand prize for winning the contest is two tickets to every public ticketed event at Rupp Arena in the 2017 season. The prize includes lower-level tickets to the remainder of the UK men’s basketball 2016-17 season, a private tour of the UK locker room for 10 people, and a custom 40th-anniversary Rupp Arena jacket.
