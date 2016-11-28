CentrePointe parking garage taking shape in downtown Lexington

The three-story underground parking garage is taking shape on the CentrePointe site in downtown Lexington.
Crews of D.W. Wilburn Construction were working Monday on support beams for the garage. Work at the long-stalled development picked up in late October after Wilburn signed a contract to build the more than 700-space garage.
The Courthouse Area Design Review Board, which approves designs of buildings in the downtown core, recently gave its approval for some slight changes to the design of the proposed project. Those changes include allowing apartments or condominiums on top of the proposed office tower instead of the two hotels.
Plans for the project include an office tower, a hotel, an extended-stay hotel and retail and restaurant space.
Comments