Here’s one way to give back this holiday season

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray kicked off a rally Tuesday for the GoodGiving Challenge, an annual push to raise money for 120 Central and Eastern Kentucky nonprofits.
The Blue Grass Community Foundation in collaboration with Smiley Pete Publishing hosted the rally at the Fifth Third Pavilion in downtown Lexington. Hundreds of nonprofits participated in the kick-off event. Last year, the fundraising push raised $1.34 million for locally based nonprofits.
Since it was launched in 2011, the challenge has raised more than $5.5 million. The GoodGiving Challenge encourages donations to local nonprofits from Nov. 29 to Dec. 31. To learn more about the GoodGiving Challenge and some of the nonprofits featured, go to BGCF.org/challenge.
Comments