University of Kentucky signs deal to keep Wildcats at Rupp for 15 years

University of Kentucky men’s basketball will continue to play at Rupp Arena for 15 more years.
A new contract between Kentucky’s flagship university and Lexington Center Corporation — which oversees Rupp Arena — was announced Thursday morning at the Lexington Center board meeting. The agreement, outlined in a letter of intent signed by LCC and UK officials, will ensure that the Kentucky Wildcats play at Rupp through 2033.
The university’s current lease with Rupp Arena terminates at the end of the 2017-2018 basketball season. UK has played at Rupp Arena since the downtown Lexington arena opened in 1974.
As part of the agreement, UK has agreed to a base lease payment of $1.9 million to Lexington Center annually. That payment will increase by 2.4 percent each year. In addition, UK will pay Lexington Center $4.75 million each year for media rights. Lexington Center will also receive 15 percent of merchandise sales.
UK also agreed to pay a one-time sum of roughly $1 million, about half of the more than $2 million that was given to Lexington Center for design work from a state coal severance fund. Lexington Center had agreed to repay the state for those funds.
Lexington Center has agreed to add four club suites to Rupp Arena and change roughly 10,584 upper level seats from benches to chair-back seats. The cost of those changes will not exceed $15 million.
Currently, UK’s annual lease payment to Lexington Center is a little less than $1 million. Under the new agreement, UK’s guaranteed base payment to the center is more than $6.65 million in the first year.
UK will get the media rights and have additional club seats to sell, which will generate more revenue for UK Athletics, said Mitch Barnhart, UK Athletics director.
Despite the long history, a long-term lease between the two groups was not a given. The university has toyed with building its own arena in the past. Tensions between UK and the city boiled over in 2014 when UK failed to support a more than $351 million combined expansion of Rupp Arena and the convention center backed by Mayor Jim Gray. Without UK’s support, the project failed to get funding in the legislature. That ambitious plan was scuttled in favor of a more modest plan that includes a technology overhaul of Rupp and a separate renovation of the convention center.
Lexington Center receives no direct allocations from the city. It receives some hotel and motel taxes.
Rupp Arena recently underwent a $15 million technology overhaul that includes a new center-hung scoreboard, ribbon boards, fresh paint and other upgrades. Those improvements, including a change from static signs to television screens, will allow Rupp Arena and UK to generate additional advertising revenue. A more than $250 million renovation of the attached convention center should start in late 2017.
“This agreement extends the viability of Rupp Arena and ensures its vitality for almost 60 years,” said LCC Board Chairman Brent Rice. “As we celebrate Lexington Center’s and Rupp Arena’s 40th anniversary, this commitment from UK stretches that vital contribution to the city and the state well into the future.”
“Great news for Lexington and the Big Blue Nation. And congratulations to the Lexington Center Board,” Mayor Jim Gray said. “With some of the enhancements considered in 2013 already in place — technology improvements, ribbon boards and a new center hung scoreboard — we are now moving forward with more chairback seats, new hospitality areas and other improvements. The history and pride of UK basketball will be played in a reinvented Rupp. It’s a win for the city because of the jobs it will bring downtown; and for UK because the arena will set a new standard by enhancing the fan experience.”
“This letter of intent underscores our shared commitment to the health and vibrancy of downtown Lexington and the broader community we call home,” said UK President Eli Capilouto. “It also demonstrates the strong partnership that exists between the university and the city of Lexington as we have worked collaboratively — and in a spirit of partnership — over the last several months toward an agreement that represents our shared interests and principles.”
“Rupp Arena has been the home of the Wildcats for four decades and we are proud we will remain there for the next 15 years,” UK Athletics
Director Mitch Barnhart said. “With the commitment the Lexington Center has shown through technological upgrades and other new amenities, we look forward to the fan experience at Rupp continuing to be outstanding.”
