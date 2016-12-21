At this Christmas store, the toys aren’t for sale — they’re free

The Catholic Action Center’s annual Faith and Community Christmas Store, at Southland Christian Church’s Richmond Road campus, provides free “pre-loved and gently used” toys, books and games for children during the days just before Christmas. In its 21st year, the store is set up to provide “shoppers” with a pleasant and dignified experience when choosing toys for their children. Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center calls it a “fantastic Christmas miracle” and said more than 18,000 children will be served through the generosity of residents who donated.
