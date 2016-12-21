Fayette County

December 21, 2016 11:56 AM

At this Christmas store, the toys aren’t for sale — they’re free

The Catholic Action Center’s annual Faith and Community Christmas Store, at Southland Christian Church’s Richmond Road campus, provides free “pre-loved and gently used” toys, books and games for children during the days just before Christmas. In its 21st year, the store is set up to provide “shoppers” with a pleasant and dignified experience when choosing toys for their children. Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center calls it a “fantastic Christmas miracle” and said more than 18,000 children will be served through the generosity of residents who donated.

Related content

Fayette County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Priest surprises Starbucks employees with $100 bills, gives thousands to three more in need

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos