How $13,000 in parking tickets became 8,000 pounds of food for hungry families

More than 8,000 pounds of food was collected during the six-week Lexington Parking Authority “Food for Fines” program.
The program, which allows people to pay off parking tickets with canned goods, is in its third year.
Nearly $13,000 in citations were paid for with 8,300 food items that were collected from Nov. 15 to Dec. 18. All of the canned goods were given to God’s Pantry Food Bank. The food bank estimated that the four tons of food will provide 6,728 meals.
“During the past three years, this program has provided more than 12 tons of food to families in Central Kentucky,” said Gary Means, executive director of the Lexington Parking Authority. “We have been contacted by several cities across the United States seeking advice on starting their own similar program.”
The program has been featured on several national news programs.
Customers who brought in 10 cans of food received $15 off a parking citation.
Comments