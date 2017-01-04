Fayette County

January 4, 2017 2:19 PM

Fire heavily damages house in the Hamburg area

A two-story house near the shops at Hamburg was heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday.

The fire in the 2400 block of Healy Lane sent clouds of smoke into the air. Flames were visible when firefighters arrived about 1:48 p.m.

One person who was in the house was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries.

One cat was rescued but another hasn’t been found, according to the fire department. The cat could be hiding.

The damage appeared to be mostly contained to the garage and a room directly above the garage, according to the fire department. Firefighters looked for hot spots in the house after the initial blaze was extinguished and discovered some flames in the ceiling.

Related content

Fayette County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

School bus driver sings to her special-needs riders, and it makes their day

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos