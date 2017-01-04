Fire heavily damages house in the Hamburg area

A two-story house near the shops at Hamburg was heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday.
The fire in the 2400 block of Healy Lane sent clouds of smoke into the air. Flames were visible when firefighters arrived about 1:48 p.m.
One person who was in the house was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries.
One cat was rescued but another hasn’t been found, according to the fire department. The cat could be hiding.
The damage appeared to be mostly contained to the garage and a room directly above the garage, according to the fire department. Firefighters looked for hot spots in the house after the initial blaze was extinguished and discovered some flames in the ceiling.
.@LexKYFire are still putting water on some spots at the Healy Ln house fire, but no flames are visible at this time pic.twitter.com/fwxyDKW9vT— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) January 4, 2017
A happy reunion with a cat just occurred at the Healy Ln house fire pic.twitter.com/46pxiENV6f— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) January 4, 2017
Another view of fire on Healy. @HLpublicsafety pic.twitter.com/Qhyceq58T9— Peter Baniak (@pbaniak) January 4, 2017
