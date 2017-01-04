Lexington prepares for first snowfall of winter season

Lexington is bracing for its first snowfall of the winter season Thursday morning.
The city is expected to get 1 to 3 inches starting between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., said WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey. (Read his forecast.)
“It’ll be so cold, the ground will be frozen, so a lot of the snow will stick,” Bailey said.
Fayette County public schools officials are keeping their eye on the situation, spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said. (Read the schools’ weather policy.)
Temperatures this weekend are expected to be as low as 0 to 5 degrees, with highs in the upper teens to low 20s.
“It’s going to be much colder than normal,” Bailey said.
Lexington typically gets its first snowfall in December, Bailey said.
Lexington street and road crews treated city streets with salt and other chemicals starting Wednesday morning to prepare for the snow.
Albert Miller, director of streets and roads, said snowplow crews will begin working shortly after midnight Wednesday, with a second set of crews starting at 4 a.m. Thursday.
“We will have crews working for 24 hours,” said Miller, who has worked 35 years in the streets and roads department.
Volunteers planned to comb the streets Wednesday night to encourage homeless people to seek shelter, city officials said. Anyone who wishes to report someone who might need shelter or a ride to a shelter should call or text the Catholic Action Center’s Cold Line at 859-913-0038.
The city also has a new website with information about Lexington’s snow plan and information about road conditions.
We're keeping our eyes on the approaching winter weather. Streets and roads have been treated, and crews are ready.— Mayor Jim Gray (@JimGrayLexKY) January 4, 2017
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
