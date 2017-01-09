Fayette County Judge Tim Philpot publicly reprimanded for ‘marriage hearings’

Fayette Family Court Judge Timothy Philpot was publicly reprimanded by a state judicial oversight body Monday for requiring couples with children to participate in special hearings to determine if the marriage was broken. Couples without children did not have to participate in such hearings.
The state Judicial Conduct Commission released an order Monday that said Philpot also provided facts about cases before him that were not part of the public record to an unnamed third party. That third party used the information for “independent research and teaching duties.”
Philpot waived formal proceedings and cooperated with the investigation. Philpot’s punishment was the public reprimand.
The commission found Philpot violated several judicial canons including a canon that prohibits a judge from using his or her office to advance the private interests of others, a canon that requires judges to perform his or her duties of judicial office fairly and impartially and a third canon which prohibits judges from disclosing or using nonpublic information.
In 2016, Philpot wrote a book, Judge Z: Irretrievably Broken. The book is a novel about a judge who orders a controversial hearing to slow down the divorce of a couple with young children in the hope they will reconcile.
Philpot told the Herald-Leader in a June 2016 article that he had recently begun short informal “Irretrievably Broken Hearings” in divorce cases involving children. Philpot has been a judge since 2004.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
Comments