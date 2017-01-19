Portion of Rose Street to remain closed until summer

A section of Rose Street will remain closed until this summer because of a utility project, city officials said this week.
Meanwhile, the University of Kentucky and the city of Lexington will complete a study of Rose Street to determine how its closure impacts traffic on surrounding streets. The city and the university have been in talks for nearly a year over the university’s request to permanently close Rose Street from Columbia Avenue to Huguelet Drive.
That section of Rose has been temporarily closed due to construction projects on the campus since July 2014. The university’s city-issued permit to close the street expired Jan. 5.
A new construction project — the installation of a steam pipe underneath the road — will mean the road will likely be closed until at least this summer, said city Planning Commissioner Derek Paulsen.
“We will make that determination when we see their construction documents,” Paulsen said of when the section will reopen. “But the street will reopen before classes resume next fall.”
Jay Blanton, a spokesman for UK, said work will continue for a few months.
“For the next several months, a utility project is underway that will involve the installation of steam piping and will require repair work, ultimately, to the road and sidewalks,” Blanton said.
Paulsen said Wednesday the city wants to get the Rose Street traffic study done quickly so a final determination on the closure of Rose Street can be made. The scope of the study has not yet been determined nor has the cost or if the university will help pick up the tab.
“A cost for the study hasn’t been determined, but certainly, the university will be a full partner in this important initiative. It’s an appropriate and opportune time to initiate such a study,” Blanton said.
UK asked the city to permanently close that section of Rose Street last April, citing pedestrian safety. But city officials and many council members have expressed reservations about permanently closing the street without considering how that closure will affect traffic on other streets.
The university’s master plan also calls for the closure of Hilltop Avenue, a small but popular cut-through on the university’s campus. During an August Urban County Council Committee meeting, several members of the council said they did not want to consider UK’s request to close a section of Rose Street by itself. Instead, the two possible street closures should be considered at the same time, they said.
The university, though, has not asked the city to permanently close Hilltop.
Urban County Councilman Jake Gibbs, whose council district includes Rose and Hilltop, said the roughly dozen or so constituents who have contacted him are opposed to Rose Street’s permanent closure. Gibbs said many of those constituents live in the Columbia Heights neighborhood and say they have seen more cars and trucks on neighborhood streets since the road closed in July 2014.
Gibbs said much of the discussion about the permanent closure of Rose Street has been based on traffic collision data. But that only looks at accidents not the volume of traffic, Gibbs said.
“We have been lacking in real data,” he said.
Gibbs said he understands the concerns about pedestrian safety on campus. But the city can’t close one street and push problems to other areas. For example, collision data shows there are more accidents on Limestone than on Rose Street.
Gibbs said Rose is also the easiest way to get to UK’s Markey Cancer Center.
“I am a walker and I don’t know how many times I have been walking and people have stopped and rolled down the window and asked me how to get to UK or Markey,” Gibbs said. “Many of these people are coming from out of town — particularly Eastern Kentucky.”
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
