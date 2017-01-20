Controversial zipline owner poised to get final OK from split Lexington council

A zone change for a controversial zipline and canopy tour was tentatively moved forward Thursday night by a divided Lexington council after a more than five-hour public hearing.
But a final vote won’t happen until Tuesday before the Urban County Council work session.
Burgess Carey, the owner of Boone Creek Properties, has pushed for more than five years to operate the commercial zipline tour in an area of Fayette County known as the Kentucky River Palisades. That effort has resulted in multiple lawsuits and prompted the merged government to re-write its zoning ordinance to address recreation tourism.
The council voted 8-5 shortly before midnight Thursday to give first reading to the zone change from an agricultural rural zone to an agricultural natural zone for roughly 40 acres located near Old Richmond Road and Durbin Lane. In October, the Urban County Planning Commission unanimously approved the zone change and a conditional-use permit, which would allow Boone Creek Properties to operate its zipline tour.
The council added some additional restrictions to the zoning change including prohibiting some types of businesses such as cemeteries, crematoriums, shooting ranges and quarries. The changes prompted new procedural rounds of voting. But the council put off a final vote.
Dick Murphy, a lawyer who represents Boone Creek, said during Thursday’s hearing that the majority of Carey’s neighbors support the canopy tour as did several neighborhood associations in the area.
The canopy tour and guided hiking trails on the property coupled with environmental education would encourage conservation, Murphy said.
“We want to make this accessible,” Murphy said. “We want to make this accessible for the same reason that you make historical buildings accessible... You have to make your treasures available to the public for them to appreciate it.”
Murphy said the zipline and canopy tour is safe. The state has passed laws regulating canopy tours and zipline tours. Carey built and operates a zipline tour in Pineville, Murphy said.
Zipline opponents asked the council to impose a host of restrictions.
Don Todd, a lawyer who represents neighbors who oppose the project, asked that a fence be erected around a waterfall that was on a neighboring property.
Dr. Charles Martin, whose property adjoins Boone Creek Properties, said that waterfall has been used in Boone Creek’s promotional material. Martin had his land surveyed and found part of the waterfall was on his property. Martin said he was worried that the thousands of people who may use the zipline and the trails on the property will get on his land.
“The creek is worthy of protection,” Martin said. “Extra protection is needed to protect the environment.”
Murphy said the planning commission imposed 42 conditions when it approved Boone Creek’s conditional-use permit and zone change.
“We have limitations on our hours,” Murphy said. “We have limitations on the number of guests. We have limitations on overnight guests.”
Some of the additional restrictions opponents wanted the council to impose were contrary to some of the planning commission’s 42 conditions, Murphy said.
Councilwoman Kathy Plomin, whose district includes Boone Creek Properties, made a motion to include all of the opponents’ restrictions. Plomin argued the land was environmentally sensitive.
After nearly an hour of back and forth, the council eventually voted to strike most of the opponents proposed restrictions, including the proposed fence. The only restriction the council eventually agreed to was to limit the types of businesses or land uses.
But other council members felt that the council should stick with the planning commission’s recommendations. Councilman Bill Farmer Jr. made a motion at the end of the meeting to adjourn. But that motion was not recognized by Vice Mayor Steve Kay, who chaired the meeting. If the council had adjourned without taking a vote, the planning commission’s recommendations would have taken effect without the additional restrictions on types of businesses or uses.
Carey was ordered to shut down his canopy tours by a Fayette Circuit Court judge in 2013. The judge ruled Carey did not have the appropriate sign-offs to operate a canopy tour. Carey applied in September 2014 for a zoning change and a conditional-use permit. The commission then approved the zoning change but deadlocked 5-5 on the conditional-use permit.
Because the commission did not deny Carey’s request, he was allowed re-submit his zone change and conditional use request last year. In October, the planning commission voted unanimously to grant both.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
Comments