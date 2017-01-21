Women march for their rights in downtown Lexington

Thousands of women, along with plenty of men, gathered in downtown Lexington Saturday afternoon for a sister march to the Women’s March on Washington.
The event, organized by the Kentucky National Organization for Women, intended to provide “a safe and accepting platform for supporters of equality to march in promotion of civil rights for every human regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, ethnicity, disability, religion or creed.”
George Ella Lyon sings at #WomensMarch in Lexington's Courthouse Plaza @heraldleader @pbaniak @HLpublicsafety @BGPolitics pic.twitter.com/Fb0OjH6RSB— Matt Goins (@MattGoinsHL) January 21, 2017
Women's March on Washington- Lexington #WomensMarch #lexingtonky pic.twitter.com/pXl6EElkQd— Fr Gregory Tumey (@gregorytumey) January 21, 2017
Comments