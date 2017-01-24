Mayor asks for public’s help to fight youth violence in Lexington

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray touted the city’s low unemployment and continued economic growth but issued a plea for more mentors for youth in the city’s efforts to crack down on violent crime in his state of the city address on Tuesday.
Gray, who spoke in front of the Lexington Forum, also gave updates on key capital projects such as the opening of a new fire station, the upcoming renovation of the downtown convention center and the groundbreaking for the Town Branch Commons — a more than two-mile downtown trail and parks system that has been been proposed for several years.
The two-term mayor did not unveil any new projects or initiatives in his seventh state of the city address. The Herald-Leader received an advanced copy.
“I’m here to tell you that in Lexington we are moving forward,” Gray said. “We are getting things done. We are building a great American city.”
Gray did not mention newly elected President Donald Trump by name in his speech but acknowledged that the country was very much divided. Local government, however, is not, he said.
“I give you this report knowing that, as Americans, we find ourselves in turbulent times,” said Gray, a Democrat. “There are people from all points of view asking honest and legitimate questions about the direction of our country. About 5,000 of them were marching up our Main Street just three days ago.”
Gray said over the past six years the city has created more than 15,000 jobs. Its unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in November 2016, down from 7.7 percent in 2011.
The growth in Lexington’s economy and its wages has largely been driven by the healthcare sector, which now makes up 10 percent of the total workforce. Gray acknowledged both Dr. Michael Karpf, head of University of Kentucky’s Healthcare and UK President Eli Capilouto during the speech.
Gray also pointed to some new workforce initiatives including the hiring of the city’s first workforce development director. The city is also streamlining its revenue collection and planning and building permits to make it easier for people and businesses to do business with the city.
“Part of being a great American city means that the American dream is alive and thriving and within reach for every man, woman, boy and girl in every neighborhood in Kentucky,” Gray said.
There were 24 homicides in Fayette County in 2016, the highest since 2001. Nearly all of those last year — the most in more than a decade —were committed with guns, and many of the victims were in their teens.
Gray said the city has added 50 police officers in the past several years. Lexington’s police strength is close to 600, the highest ever. Gray stopped short of saying additional police officers will be requested in the next budget that begins July 1.
Instead, Gray asked the community to help police solve crimes and also encouraged more adults to mentor youth.
“But addressing these concerns calls for something more than a police response,” Gray said. “As a community we must respond, especially on behalf of our young people.”
The large turn out at the Martin Luther King Jr. march on Jan. 16 shows that people in Lexington are engaged, he said. But to stop crime, the police need help.
“One improvement all of us can make is simple: speak out,” Gray said. “If you see something, say something. It can save a life. We call all tell the police, or call or text Crimestoppers. Young people, tell an adult, like a teacher or someone in your church.”
More youth mentors are also needed, Gray said. The city has started its own mentoring program, pairing city employees with youth. But there are other similar programs across the city.
“I encourage all of you to consider signing up to be someone’s mentor,” Gray said. “You don’t need to be perfect. You just have to be there for a young person. The time investment is modest. The emotional and community benefits are enormous.”
Gray said that work will begin this summer on a section of the Town Branch Commons, the trail will follow the path of Town Branch Creek and will also connect the Town Branch and Legacy trails. The city’s first new fire station in 11 years is set to open in April, Gray said. The city has also acquired land for a new fire station in the rapidly growing Masterson Station area.
Gray also said the city is still trying to move forward with its plans to increase internet speed, an initiative that he announced several years ago but has been repeatedly delayed. Gray, however, gave no firm dates or a timeline for that project in Tuesday’s speech.
“Every city in the country is trying to figure out how to build a fiber-optic network that closes the digital divide and what I call the small-business divide,” Gray said.
