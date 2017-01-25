Lafayette group encourages younger students to prevent gun violence

A group of Lafayette High School students spoke to their younger peers Wednesday night about gun violence and how it can be prevented in their community.
The students were part of WAVES, or We Against Violence Encourage Strength, which was formed in October following the death of track athlete and fellow Lafayette student Trinity Gay, 15. On Thursday, Lafayette freshmen Robert “Bobby” Durrum, 15, was shot and killed.
The presentation from WAVES at the William Wells Brown Center opened with a slideshow of Lexington’s murder victims in 2016. The students then acted out a scenario in which a girl brought a gun to the mall. The WAVES students then asked the audience, which was made up of mostly 5th- and 6th-graders, about being a snitch and what to do if they see someone with a gun.
One of the WAVES students on stage was Maya Homer, 17, who was close friends with Gay.
“It affected our team every day. It’s just a reminder that someone on our team made such an impact on everyone that she knew,” Homer said. “She brought a smile to everyone’s face.”
The adviser for WAVES is Lafayette counselor Julie Bennington. She has already gotten requests for WAVES to make presentations at three other schools — Southern Elementary, Crawford Middle, and Martin Luther King Jr. Academy for Excellence. Bennington is also hoping to expand WAVES into an after-school club at Lafayette.
“It hit (the students) hard, even the ones that didn’t know him,” Bennington said of Durrum’s death. “It’s just unbelievable that so many kids now are possessing guns and are being killed because of guns.”
