No one injured in Sunday morning barn fire, barn a complete loss

No one was injured in a Sunday morning barn fire, but the barn was a complete loss.
The fire occurred at a barn behind Rose and Jim’s Bar and Grill at 2461 Georgetown Road. Jason Wells, a battalion chief for the Lexington Fire Department, said crews were called to the scene shortly before 10 a.m., but by the time the fire department arrived, the barn was fully involved.
Wells believed the barn was mainly used for storage. About 35 firefighters responded to the fire.
Fire crews set up between a nearby house and the barn to prevent the fire from spreading to the home. The house suffered heat damage, but the fire did not spread to the house.
The fire cause was under investigation.
