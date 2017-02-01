Flights at Blue Grass Airport diverted, delayed over runway lighting problem

A technical problem with runway lights at Blue Grass Airport was delaying and diverting flights Wednesday night.
Two flights out of Lexington have been delayed, while two incoming flights were diverted, airport spokeswoman Amy Caudill said.
The edge lights on the main runway were scheduled to turn on at 6 p.m. and did not, Caudill said. She said the lighting issue might be related to ongoing construction at the airport as part of its Taxiway Safety Enhancement Program started in 2014. The construction crew is back at the airport working on the problem, Caudill said.
A smaller runway at the airport, which is only for private use, was operational.
