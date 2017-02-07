Dr. David Stevens, longtime Lexington council member who pushed smoking ban, has died

Dr. David Stevens, a retired orthopedic surgeon who served 16 years on the Urban County Council and pushed for Lexington’s ban on smoking in indoor public places, has died.
From 1992 until 2008, Stevens served three terms as an at-large council member and as the 5th District representative. In the 1970s, he served on the commission that drafted the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government.
“David Stevens lived a life that lifted-up and cared for others,” Mayor Jim Gray said in a statement. “He was a touchstone for all things good and generous in Lexington. He epitomized what a citizen and a gentleman should be, and indeed in countless ways, he made our city a better and healthier place to live.”
Stevens also was active in many other community groups, including the Lexington-Fayette Board of Health, the Blue Grass Airport board, the Picnic with the Pops Commission, the Park & Recreation Advisory Board; the Town and Gown Commission, the Corridors Commission and the Infill Redevelopment Steering Committee.
He also helped create the Purchase of Development Rights program to protect Fayette County farmland.
As an orthopedic surgeon, he was chief of staff of the Shriners Hospital for Children and served 20 years as the sports physician for Henry Clay High School and Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. He was a founding member, board chair and first donor to the Central Kentucky Blood Center.
“He was a dear friend to many of us here,” Shriners Hospital said in a statement. “He is truly a significant part of the fabric of this hospital and will be remembered with great fondness and admiration.”
Stevens taught at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine; served as president of the Fayette County Medical Society; and as a member of the University Community Caucus of the National League of Cities.
He was on the board of the Bluegrass Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and at age 83 in 2012 accompanied his son, Scott, and 15-year-old grandson, David, on a 60-mile backpacking trip through Philmont Scout Reservation in New Mexico.
Stevens received the Honorary Alumnus Award from the University of Kentucky and the Old Gold Goblet, recognizing professional achievement and service from DePauw University, from which he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1951.
