Lexington council member charged with forgery, theft, report says

A Lexington city councilwoman faces forgery and theft charges, according to WKYT.
Sasha Love Higgins said in a Facebook post that she “looked forward to working hard to clear my name,” according to WKYT.
The investigation began with a report of identity theft, police told WKYT.
Higgins, a hospitality professional and Hampton Inn general manager, upset incumbent Shevawn Akers in the November election for the council seat representing the 2nd District. That district includes Leestown and Georgetown Road areas.
In her campaign, Higgins pledged to increase communication and transparency with 2nd District constituents. She also touted her business experience and her fluency in other languages — including Spanish — as a plus.
Higgins said she wanted the city to build partnerships with churches and other community groups to help more addicts get access to treatment and clean needles. She also wanted to beef up job training and get a library branch in the 2nd District
