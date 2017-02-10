Council rejects plan for 27 houses near mall; neighbors fear traffic, sewage problems

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban Pause

3:53 Kentucky guts out win at Georgia

1:43 Hoover and Stivers respond to Bevin's call for tax overhaul

0:56 Bam Adebayo: We should have closed out on some dudes

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

5:55 Valentine's Day is coming, and the LexGo Eat team has some ideas for where to celebrate

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

1:19 Bryan Station retires Shelvin Mack's jersey

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors