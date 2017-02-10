Kentucky Supreme Court lets former Rep. Steve Nunn’s life sentence stand

0:46 Condo owner describes CenterCourt problems Pause

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

3:09 Bradley Clark demonstrates Unconvicted.com

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

2:14 Hamidou Diallo thinks it's best to stick to plan

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

0:56 Bam Adebayo: We should have closed out on some dudes