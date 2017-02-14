Three charged with murder in shooting of pregnant woman, her unborn child

Three men have been charged with murder, fetal homicide and robbery in connection with the September shooting death of 22-year-old Maryiah Coleman and her unborn child, Lexington police said Tuesday.
Police say they charged Demetrioun L. Boaz, Joseph “Jodie” Fain, and Saquan Freeman, all age 20, in the case. All three face charges of murder, fetal homicide and robbery.
According to police, all three men were already in custody at the Fayette County Detention Center after being previously charged in connection with an October home invasion on Red Mile Road.
Maryiah Coleman was shot and killed Sept. 7 while walking her dog on Winburn Drive. She was eight months pregnant, and her unborn son, Jakobe, did not survive the shooting. Earlier Sept. 7, Maryiah had been to the doctor and had seen her son in an ultrasound, family members said.
“The investigation revealed that the suspects robbed an acquaintance of guns and other personal property,” police said in a statement. “As that man fled from the group, a shot was fired in his direction, and Ms. Coleman was struck. Ms. Coleman was not associated with the individuals involved or the robbery.”
Police said they believe other people may be involved in the shooting, and this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police at (859) 258-3600.
Check back for more details on this developing story.
According to police; three men have been charged in the deaths of Maryiah Coleman and her unborn son cc @pbaniak— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) February 14, 2017
HOMICIDE UPDATE: Charges placed in Maryiah Coleman murder investigation. https://t.co/Ik7IzQTeG6 pic.twitter.com/cBGOLT9tzM— Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) February 14, 2017
The men charged in Coleman and her sons death are: Demetrioun L. Bias, Joseph Fain, and Saquan Freeman, all whom are 20.— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) February 14, 2017
Lt. Johnson of LPD talking of charges against men in death of Coleman and her unborn son; https://t.co/isnPCtPVxi pic.twitter.com/XbyHe8YDQk— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) February 14, 2017
Comments