Lexington’s golf operations investigated for time card irregularities

State labor and Lexington city officials are investigating possible time card irregularities in the city’s golf operations.
The Kentucky Labor Cabinet has received a complaint from a Lexington Parks and Recreation employee and has opened an investigation, said Jarrad Hensley, a spokesman for the cabinet. Hensley said the cabinet could not comment on the specifics of the complaint because the investigation is ongoing.
Lexington General Services Commissioner Geoff Reed said the city’s human resources department is doing an audit of time cards for employees who work at the city’s five golf courses. During peak season, the city’s golf department has an average of 104 full-time and seasonal employees. During golf’s off season — December to March — the number of employees drops to an average of 43, parks officials told Lexington council members on Jan. 31.
“There is a current investigation into issues involving time cards on the part of our employees in our golf operation,” Reed said. “We will know more once that investigation is completed. If problems are identified, we will work quickly to address them.”
Reed said several golf employees have been interviewed.
Reed and Parks and Recreation Director Monica Conrad said because the investigation is ongoing, they could not speak to specifics. Conrad said the complaint was turned over to human resources about a month ago.
“We think the investigation will be completed in the next few weeks,” Reed said.
The city’s golf operations have long been under scrutiny as the city tries to increase revenues and decrease costs. The golf operation has long run in the red as do many publicly owned golf courses. In 2016, the golf courses operated at a loss of $853,527. But that was an improvement from 2011, when golf’s losses climbed to $935,844.
