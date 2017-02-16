Lexington’s panhandling ban struck down by Kentucky Supreme Court

The Kentucky Supreme Court has struck down Lexington’s panhandling ordinance because it violates the First Amendment protection of free speech.
In a unanimous decision released Thursday, the court ruled that a 2007 Fayette County ordinance prohibiting begging and soliciting on public streets or intersections is unconstitutional because it singles out a particular type of speech — begging — for criminal prosecution based on its content —a plea for help.
“Only citizens seeking financial assistance on public streets and intersections face prosecution,” wrote Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. in the decision. But those who are exercising free speech at public intersections such as a person holding a sign that says “ ‘Jesus Loves You’ or one that says ‘Not my President’ has no fear of criminal liability under the ordinance,” Minton wrote.
Regulating speech based on its content is clearly unconstitutional according to a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision, the state Supreme Court ruled in its 14-page decision.
The case stemmed from the 2014 arrest of Dennis Champion, who has been charged more than 100 times with panhandling. The decision directed that the case against Champion be dismissed.
Similar city-wide bans on begging and panhandling that have been challenged in federal courts have been found unconstitutional. Many of those decisions came after the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision that further clarified First Amendment law. The 2015 decision said governments that regulate speech based on what is said —content-based speech — must show a compelling government interest in order to do so.
In its decision, the state Supreme Court said Fayette County failed to prove there was a compelling government interest — public safety or traffic flow — in its arguments before the court.
“We have been offered no evidence of traffic delays or auto accidents resulting from pedestrians — panhandlers in particular — approaching stopped motorists,” Minton wrote. Champion was cited for holding a sign at the intersection of Georgetown Road and New Circle Road in December 2014. The police citation did not mention that Champion approached vehicles.
“Without additional information, we have no proof he even targeted stopped motorists with this speech,” Minton wrote.
But the 14-page decision gives Lexington and other cities with similar laws a hint on how to re-write ordinances so they don’t run afoul of the First Amendment.
“For instance, Lexington could prohibit all individuals from approaching stopped motorists — this more directly targets the behavior the city seeks to alleviate and does so without regard to why an individual steps into traffic,” Minton wrote.
Champion’s public defenders first challenged the legality of the ordinance in Fayette District Court and lost. A Fayette Circuit Court judge upheld the District Court’s decision. The state Supreme Court agreed to hear the case last year.
Overall, Lexington police issued 327 citations for violating the city’s panhandling ordinance in 2015. From January to September 31, 2016, Lexington police had issued 195 citations, according to data provided by Lexington police.
This article will be updated.
