Lexington’s Eastland bowling alley to close, leaving town with one venue

Lexington’s bowling community now has one pin left standing.
Danny Collins, the president of Collins Bowling Centers, Inc., announced Sunday that its Eastland Lanes location will be closing on June 1, leaving one bowling facility left in Lexington.
“Over the past several years we’ve operated Eastland at a loss and have determined it necessary to close Eastland Lanes,” Collins wrote in a blog post on the company’s website. “Many customers like you supported our business and we appreciate it! Believe me, this decision has been one we’ve really tried to avoid. However, because of the increasing costs and maintenance we had to reach this final decision.”
With the closing of Eastland, Lexington’s last alley is Collins’ Southland location. The Eastland location was opened in 1959 and all its employees will be considered for employment at Southland, Collins said.
Eastland manager Jason Uchwal, who has been in the position the past six years, is moving to Strike and Spare in Louisville but will continue part-time at Eastland until June 1. Uchwal was instrumental in continuing The Bradley Tournament started in 1978.
“I want to thank the local bowling association members, and so many people who have used Eastland for their bowling events over the course of our long history,” Collins said. “Our commitment to providing you, the customer, the best service, equipment and conditions will always be our top priority, ensuring you will continue to enjoy this great recreational sport.”
American bowling alleys have been on a dramatic decline since 1998. Between 1998 and 2012, nearly 1,500 alleys crashed into the gutter, Bloomberg reported. The bowling community’s heyday was from 1945 to 1957 when 20,000 lanes were built, the Detroit Free Press reported.
