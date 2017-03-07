Lexington Council approves four-story apartment complex on Blackburn, Fourth Streets

The Lexington council voted Tuesday to approve a zone change for a four-story apartment complex on Blackburn Avenue near the Jefferson Street corridor.
The Urban County Council voted unanimously to approve the zone change after a more than two-hour public hearing where neighbors raised concerns about traffic and parking problems on Blackburn Avenue and Fourth Streets.
The Urban County Planning Commission voted unanimously in December to approve the zone change from a neighborhood business and light industrial zone to a high-density apartment zone or R-5 zone for 339, 341, 345 and 349 Blackburn Avenue.The site is across West Fourth Street from Transylvania University athletic fields. There are currently several light industrial buildings on the property.
The proposed apartment will be four stories with 72 one- or two-bedroom apartments. Cowgill Partners, which is developing the property, plans to have 110 bedrooms in the complex and 108 parking spaces. The building will be at the most 49 feet tall, said Jacob Walbourn, an attorney who represents Cowgill. It will be a pet-friendly apartment with a dog run and a “paw spa” or a pet-cleaning station.
“Our main amenity is location, location, location,” Walbourn said, adding that the apartments will be within walking distance of the Jefferson Street corridor. Walbourn said the apartments will be market rate, but a definite price point has not yet been set. They expect young professionals who want to walk or bike to work, Walbourn said. Neighbors said they expected the renters to be college students because of the development’s proximity to Transylvania and Blue Grass Community and Technical College.
The city’s planning staff had recommended approval. Several small area plans recommended the area be used for infill development, particularly residential. Those plans also recommend doing away with industrial zoning in the Fourth Street area.
Neighbors who opposed the apartments complex said that both Blackburn and West Fourth Street are too narrow to handle the increase in traffic; that the nearly 50-foot height of the apartment building is too high and out of character for the neighborhood; and that most of the homes in the area are single or two-story homes.
“Blackburn is a very small street,” said Cindy Bowling, who lives on Blackburn Avenue. “About half of us rely on on-street parking. My concern is that the current development will overpower the number of on-site parking spaces.”
Barbara Grossman, who also lives on Blackburn, said the apartment was too big for the street. The Blue Stallion Brewing Co. at the end of Third Street already causes parking problems, Grossman said, adding that this complex will add to those parking and traffic headaches.
“Recently police had to come because of overflow parking from the Blue Stallion that was blocking someone’s driveway,” Grossman said.
Others said a Fourth Street planning study showed that parcel should be low to medium density, not high-density, which is for apartments.
Walburn said Cowgill Partners has agreed to add 13 on-street parking spots on Blackburn Avenue that the neighborhood would be welcome to use.
