Love Lexington? There’s a new flag for that

1:10 An elevator with no buttons inside? Pause

2:02 Get to know the SEC Tournament field

2:14 Franklin County escapes

0:41 John Calipari: Defending J.J. Frazier isn't easy

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

1:01 Journey to the Tourney: UK's March Madness history

1:23 John Calipari knows Georgia will be a tough game