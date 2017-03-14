Overnight shooting in Lexington sends woman, man to hospital

A man and a woman were hospitalized early Tuesday after a shooting on Lakeshore Drive in Lexington.
Police went to an apartment complex parking lot just before 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired, Lexington Police Lt. Andrew Daugherty said. A second call was received from a woman in a vehicle who said she'd been shot in the back.
Officers found the woman and a man, both with back wounds, in a vehicle with back glass that had been shattered by gunfire, Daugherty said. The man's wound was superficial, but the woman's injury was more serious.
The man and the woman were taken to a local hospital, Daugherty said. They are both in stable condition.
The victims were not cooperative with investigating officers and would not give information about who they were with or what they were doing when they were shot, Daugherty said. No suspects were immediately identified.
