Lexington to settle firefighters’ overtime lawsuit for $17.7 million

The city of Lexington will pay firefighters $17.7 million for back overtime and pension.
The payment stems from a 2005 lawsuit filed by Lexington firefighters alleging the city owed them money for overtime worked.
The details of the settlement are still being worked out and still must be approved, city and firefighter union officials said. The Urban County Council was expected to give its first approval of the transfer of the $17.7 million at the council’s Tuesday work session.
City officials have previously said any surplus or additional money from the fiscal year that ended June 30 would be used to pay for the settlement. That means there will be no surplus funds to spend this year. In addition, the city has set aside millions of dollars in prior years in expectation the firefighters’ lawsuit would eventually be settled. The city still has more than $30 million in its rainy day fund, which is separate from surplus funds.
Chris Bartley, president of the Professional Firefighters Local 526, said the $17.7 million transfer of city funds is the first step in the settlement process.
“It’s close,” Bartley said. “They are still finalizing the agreement.”
The $17.7 million includes overtime, pension payments and interest, Bartley said.
Susan Straub, a spokeswoman for the city, said the final settlement must be approved by the council and the courts. That’s in addition to the council’s approval of the transfer of the $17.7 million for the settlement.
“The parties have reached a tentative settlement but there are still steps that must occur prior to it being finalized,” Straub said. “We anticipate that the settlement may be completed in the next few months contingent upon approvals by the circuit court and the Urban County Council."
The case has languished in the courts for 12 years. Some of those delays were due to changes in state law on overtime calculations for firefighters.
A Fayette Circuit Court judge ruled Lexington did not have to pay back overtime. The ruling was affirmed by the Kentucky Court of Appeals. The firefighters' union appealed the decision to the Kentucky Supreme Court.
But before the case was heard by the state high court another ruling in a separate case changed how cities paid overtime to firefighters.
The state Supreme Court ruled in 2011 that municipal governments are subject to Kentucky's wage and hour laws and are not immune to suits brought by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet to recoup the money.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
