12-year-old girl gives CPR in one of two overdoses on Lexington street

A 12-year-old girl gave CPR to one of two men who overdosed on Willard Street on Wednesday morning.
Lexington police were called to a Willard Street apartment just after 9 a.m. for a report of a man who had overdosed. Minutes later, a second call came in of another man who had overdosed in a nearby apartment on the other side of the street.
The caller in the first overdose was a 12-year-old girl who gave CPR to the man until responders arrived. The girl’s mother was also in the apartment at the time of the overdose, but at this point it is unclear why she was unable to render aid, Lexington Police Lt. Andrew Daugherty said.
Both of the men who overdosed were revived with naloxone, a drug that blocks the effects of heroin and other opioids, and taken to a local hospital, Daugherty said. Investigators are still working to determine if the two overdoses were related and detectives will be interviewing both men to learn who sold them the drugs.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
