Fayette family court Judge Kathy Stein suspended once again

Fayette County family court Judge Kathy W. Stein has been suspended once again by a state panel.
Stein confirmed her suspension Monday afternoon but declined to comment on the length of the suspension and the reason why the Judicial Conduct Commission handed it down.
“I’ve been meeting with them a long time,” said Stein regarding the commission’s latest decision.
Stein directed all further inquiries to her lawyer.
Stein was suspended in September after the commission received information that an attorney representing a father in a custody case approached her in December 2015 and asked her to grant the father immediate temporary custody of the couple’s child. That request was granted without holding a hearing or giving the mother a chance to respond, the commission said in its order.
“I jumped the gun and did not give the mother an opportunity to be heard,” Stein said in September.
The commission claimed that Stein violated ethics rules, including a standard on giving everyone with an interest in a legal proceeding a right to be heard. She was suspended without pay from Sept. 28 through Oct. 4.
