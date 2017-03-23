Neighborhood around State and Elizabeth streets prepares for UK game night

The no-parking signs are up and the couches have been hauled away in preparation for rowdy celebrations that could follow a University of Kentucky win Friday night in the NCAA Tournament.
In recent years, the area around State and Elizabeth streets in Lexington has been the epicenter for post-win partying. Streets are crammed with thousands of students, and fires have sometimes been set. Firefighters and police in riot gear are posted in the area.
UK Police Chief Joe Monroe warned students Monday that anyone violating the code of conduct could be sanctioned by the university, whether they are on campus or not.
“Our advice … is be responsible, be respectful citizens of the community and treat it with respect,” Monroe said. “Don’t trash the neighborhood, don’t turn over cars, don’t burn anything; let’s have a good time and celebrate responsibly.”
