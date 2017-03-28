Hello? Lexington Parks staffer faces charges for prank calls to co-worker

An administrator in Lexington’s parks department faces criminal charges for prank calling a co-worker sometimes up to 26 times a day for more than three years, according to a Lexington police report.
Daniel H. Fischer, 55, of Lexington was charged March 14 with harassing communications, a misdemeanor. He will be arraigned on April 4, according to Fayette District Court records. City officials said Tuesday that Fischer has been suspended.
Fred Peters, Fischer’s lawyer, said Fischer will plead not guilty.
According to the complaint, Fischer would allegedly call numerous businesses and individuals from his work extension and then transfer the calls to his co-worker “so it was as if she was receiving a call from the dialed party.” The person on the other end would be confused because they thought Fischer’s co-worker had called them.
The complaint said the co-worker eventually kept track of the calls for 28 days. “She received anywhere from 5-20 calls.” On four different days the number of calls was more than 20 and one day it was 26, the complaint said.
But it wasn’t funny, the complaint said.
One of the people Fischer called threatened the woman as he “thought the victim was calling him continuously.”
A city telecommunications specialist spent 18 to 24 months trying to determine if there was a technical issue with the woman’s phone. When the call-forward function for the woman’s phone was disabled, police say Fischer then would direct dial the victim’s phone and quickly hang up.
The phone calls happened over three years, the complaint says.
After Windstream put a trace on the phone, it was discovered the phone calls were coming from Fischer’s extension, the police report said.
During an interview with police, Fischer admitted he made some of the phone calls, the complaint says. The complaint is for phone calls between July 2016 and March 9, 2017.
General Services Commissioner Geoff Reed said the city at first thought the phone calls were a technical problem.
“When it became clear in the last few weeks that the problem appeared to be an internal one, we immediately notified the police and they became involved,” Reed said.
The complaint said the prank calls interfered with the woman’s ability to do her job. Reed said officials don’t believe Fischer was acting out of malice toward his co-worker.
“They had worked together and had an excellent working relationship,” Reed said.
Fischer is on suspension pending final action, Reed said.
According to city records, Fischer is an administrative specialist senior. His job duties include overseeing the park’s budget.
Fischer is not the first parks department employee to be suspended for questionable behavior. Earlier this month, the Herald-Leader obtained records showing that golf superintendent Brian Bennett had received more than 60 hours’ suspension for time card irregularities and for storing his boat on city property.
In July 2016, the city released a scathing audit of the park’s department concessions operations. The audit found that record-keeping was so shoddy that they couldn’t determine if money was missing. The woman who oversaw the concessions department retired. The city has since outsourced concessions.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
