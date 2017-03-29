Herald-Leader sues city of Lexington, alleging First Amendment violations

0:25 'Donald Trump, go away' Pause

0:35 Fire department makes quick work of couch fire on Forest Park Road

1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green

3:19 Kevin Knox talks recruiting, turning down BBN cookies

4:16 Jarred Vanderbilt says UK will be a transition team in 2017-18

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

3:37 Next UK point guard Quade Green: We're getting our chemistry right early

1:02 Surveillance video of burglary at laundromat

1:24 Gov. Bevin speaks out against child abuse