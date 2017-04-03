Rob Bromley, Kentucky ‘sports broadcasting legend,’ announces retirement

1:55 Ouita Michel and Josh Smouse talk about Honeywood Pause

1:27 Students protest rape culture, handling of sexual assaults

9:56 LexGo Eat at Big Shake's Hot Chicken

0:58 Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC

1:37 Hawkins, Willis begin next chapter of their lives - the autograph tour

1:01 Batgirl fights for equal pay for equal work

1:07 Gov. Bevin thanks Senate for 'phenomenal' session

1:59 De'Aaron Fox: I'm trying to drive the whole game

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors