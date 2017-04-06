Police sergeant lauded for plane crash response files whistle-blower suit against city

A sergeant with the Lexington Police Department has filed a lawsuit against the city accusing his supervisors of retaliating against him after he reported alleged sexual harassment, according to court documents.
Sgt. Bryan Jared, who helped rescue the co-pilot from Comair Flight 5191 after the plane crashed and burned on takeoff from Blue Grass Airport in 2006,, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Fayette County Circuit Court, according to court documents.
The lawsuit names Mayor Jim Gray, Police Chief Mark Barnard and Lexington police commanders Jonathan “Rodney” Sherrod and Thomas Curtsinger as defendants.
In 2016, Jared learned of an alleged sexual harassment involving a commander and three female officers in the police department, according to court documents. Jared reported the matter to a lieutenant, who filed an official complaint with human resources, according to Jared’s lawsuit.
In November 2016, Jared was informed that the investigation had been closed, according to the court document.
Before reporting the alleged sexual harassment, no disciplinary actions had been entered in Jared’s personnel file in 17 years with the department, according to court records. Within four months of reporting it, Jared was disciplined three separate times and was involuntarily transferred to another sector — one that included the plane crash site. “All defendants knew the severe suffering this sector change would cause Sergeant Jared,” the lawsuit states.
First to arrive at the plane crash, Jared and airport police officers James Maupin and Jon Sallee rushed to help the plane’s lone survivor, co-pilot James Polehinke, as the back of the plane burned.
