Catholic Action Center closes its doors after 17 years, prepares to move

Judy McLaughlin remembers walking into the two-story commercial building at 400 E. Fifth St. in Lexington for the first time more than 17 years ago.
“I remember looking at the front window and thinking, ‘Are those bullet holes?’” McLaughlin said.
They were.
The interior of the building of what would eventually become the Catholic Action Center was also ... interesting.
“There was red shag carpet on the floor,” said Ginny Ramsey, who along with McLaughlin started the Catholic Action Center, an outgrowth of social service outreach at Christ the King, where both go to church.
The red carpet was eventually replaced by green and blue tile. A commercial kitchen, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, was added in the back. More than 120 churches provide both the food and the staff for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
“Over 17 years, we have served 5.5 million meals here,” Ramsey said on Thursday just before the last lunch was served at the daytime shelter for the homeless and hungry.
Kitchen equipment from the shelter will be moved Friday to a new combination day-and-night shelter on Industry Road. Renovations to that building have been ongoing for months.
Thursday was the last day the Catholic Action Center on Fifth served food.
The city of Lexington will take over ownership of the building as part of a deal struck last year. As part of that agreement, Catholic Action Center, a day shelter, and Community Inn, a night shelter on Winchester Road, will combine and move to a former city-owned building on Industry Road.
Susan Straub, a spokeswoman for the city, said the city is still weighing what to do with the building that Ramsey and McLaughlin purchased for $75,000, using donations, almost two decades ago.
People who depend on Catholic Action Center for meals will not go hungry, Ramsey said. Sandwiches and box lunches will still be offered at the Community Inn. There are also other social service groups and churches that offer meals to the hungry and homeless in downtown Lexington.
On Thursday, a larger-than typical crowd came to eat lunch that included sandwiches, soup and a special cake.
Catholic Action Center was started to fill a gap in services for those who live in the cracks. It’s a place to eat, wash clothes, get mail and have a place to go without being arrested for loitering, Ramsey said.
“What they really wanted was a place where they felt like they belonged,” Ramsey said.
The center’s relationship with the neighborhood on Fifth Street has been tenuous and sometimes strained. In 2011, the Urban County Council even looked at changing its nuisance ordinance to address complaints about loitering and problems at the Catholic Action Center.
The new location on Industry Road is in a commercial corridor. An exact date for the opening of the new Catholic Action Center has not been set. It will likely be sometime in late April, Ramsey said.
As lunch service started to wind down Thursday, both Ramsey and McLaughlin said they were surprised how sad they were to leave the building on East Fifth Street.
“So much history here,” Ramsey said. “The community has always supported us. We are so fortunate that we have had so many volunteers and churches help us.”
“I’m sad,” Ramsey said. “I think I’m going to go over to the new place on Industry Road. It’s a beautiful space.”
