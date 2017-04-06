Catholic Action Center closes its doors after 17 years, prepares to move

9:56 LexGo Eat at Big Shake's Hot Chicken Pause

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

2:06 Students suggest new designs for Lexington's flag

2:29 Best burritos in the South? Taqueria Ramirez on Alexandra Drive may have them

1:11 Mark Smith scores 45 in sectional final win

1:01 Shaquille O'Neal at the University of the Cumberlands

1:07 Gov. Bevin thanks Senate for 'phenomenal' session

1:11 Briscoe on awards snubs: I know what I bring to the team

1:37 Hawkins, Willis begin next chapter of their lives - the autograph tour