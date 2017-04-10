Our annual guide to summer camps in Central Kentucky

For most Central Kentucky kids, school is out by the beginning of June. For parents, that means it's time to begin looking at how those children will spend all that free time.
This year's listing of summer camps offers a variety of choices. With camps for swimmers, actors, scientists, cooks, dancers and soccer players, there's undoubtedly an offering that will please your child and you.
Academic
ACT Prep Workshop by AGS College Planning. 8 a.m.-noon May 30. 9 a.m.-noon May 31-June 2. For students scheduled to take the June ACT. Includes a full ACT practice test and general, math, science and reading strategies, practice and review work. $225, includes materials. Register: 859-229-2672.
Asbury University ImpactU Adventure Leadership Camp. June 5-9. Grades 9-12. Residential camp, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore. Register by June 2. $390 week, all inclusive. $50 sibling discount. Asbury.edu/impactu. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2503. visit@asbury.edu.
Asbury University ImpactU Business/Entrepreneurship Camp. June 12-16. Grades 9-12. Resident campers go from idea generation through the process of development to preparation to launching a startup. Asbury faculty guide and encourage your business potential. On Asbury University’s campus, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore. Register by June 9. $390 week, all inclusive; $50 sibling discount. Asbury.edu/impactu. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2503. visit@asbury.edu.
Asbury University ImpactU Creative Writing Camp. June 5-9. Grades 9-12. Create a first draft of fiction, creative non-fiction or poetry and revise. Residential camp on Asbury University’s campus, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore. $390 week, all inclusive; $50 sibling discount. Register by June 2. Asbury.edu/impactu. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2503. visit@asbury.edu.
Asbury University ImpactU Environmental Science & Biotech Camp. June 12-16. Grades 9-12. Hands-on learning with expert faculty, using many of the latest techniques employed in ecology, biotechnology and conservation biology. Residential camp on Asbury University’s campus, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore. $390 week, all inclusive; $50 sibling discount. Register by June 9. Asbury.edu/impactu. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2503. visit@asbury.edu.
Bridge-School Camp. Ages 8-18. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 23-25. 3517 Lansdowne Drive. Use probability and percentages while learning to play bridge. $20, includes lunch, snacks and materials. Register by May 18. 859-221-1675. Lexingtonbridgeclub.com.
Campbellsville University Kids College. Grades 3-8. 1-3:45 p.m. June 5-8 (register by June 2) or 9 a.m.-11:45 a.m. July 17-20 (register by July 14). Campbellsville University’s Virginia Ponser Flanagan Technology Training Center, 409 N. Hoskins Avenue, Campbellsville. Topics include Cool Scientist, Cooking Up a Storm, Sharp Shooting Archery, Amazing Art and Microsoft Office Fun. $75. 270-789-5396. dkennon@campbellsville.edu.
Fayette Cooperating Preschool Camp Co-op. Ages 3-8. Two-week sessions from 9 a.m.-noon. Two to four days each week. June 5-15, 19-29, July 10-20 or July 24-Aug. 3. 3564 Clays Mill Road, Unit A. July 10-20 and July 24-Aug. 3 also at 109 Rosemont Garden. $80 for two days per week, $160 for four days per week. register by May 1. 859-276-6350. Coopschool.org.
iRead Summer Reading Camp. Portland Museum, 2308 Portland Avenue, Louisville. Grades 3-5. 10 a.m.,-noon, June 5-16 (register by May 30) and June 19-30 (register by June 12). Led by a trained reading instructor, the iRead program develops the reading skills of children of all reading levels. $25 for each two-week session, scholarships are available. 502-776-7678. tlee@iglou.com.
JA BizTown Camp. Grades 4-6. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 19-23. 2420 Spurr Road, Suite 150. At this camp, the kids run the place. That’s because JA BizTown is a mini-metropolis — home to Forcht Bank, Keeneland, Kentucky Utilities, Chick-fil-A, Toyota, LEX 18, Lexington Herald-Leader and other businesses found in Central Kentucky. JA BizTown Camp gives kids the opportunity to experience what it’s like to work in a job and run a business. $200. Register by May 20. 859-219-2423. Jalexington.org.
Kids College 2017. Ages 6-12. 8 a.m.-noon. July 10-14. At the Maysville Community and Technical College, Licking Valley Campus, 319 Webster Avenue, Cynthiana. Register by June 16. $70. Info: 859-234-8626, Ext. 66419. lenora.kinney@kctcs.edu.
Midway University Girl Power! Camp. June 12-16. Ages 7-13. 512 East Stephens Street, Midway. $250. 859-846-5390. Midwaycamps.com.
Midway University Science Camp. June 23-30. Ages 7-13. 512 East Stephens Street, Midway. 859-846-5390. $250. Midwaycamps.com.
PAEMS: Pre-college Academic Experience in Math and Science. Grades 10-12. June 18-30. A residential camp at Georgetown College with five academic modules: astronomy, biology, chemistry, environmental science and mathematics, statistics and computing. Hands-on class, laboratory activities and field trips. $700, some grants available. 502-863-8205. Georgetowncollege.edu/paems. paems@georgetowncollege.edu.
Sankofa University Academic & Performing Arts Camp. Ages 5-15. 6:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 22-Aug. 16. $1,300. Registration fee $150. Registration dates: 6:30 p.m. on April 11, 18, 25 and May 9. 859-281-1248.
SCATS (Summer Camp for Academically Talented Middle School Students). Grades 6-8. June 11-23. Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green. $1,950 residential, $975 nonresidential. 270-745-6323. gifted@wku.edu. Wku.edu/gifted/scats.
Scott County Schools Summer Enrichment Camp. Preschool-grade 5. 9 a.m.-noon. June 12-23. Southern Elementary, 1200 Fairfax Way. $110. Students choose three camp classes/topics to attend every day for 10 days. Register by May 27. 502-863-0772.
See Blue Robotics Camp. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 30-June 2. Grades 5-8. UK Campus, 105 Taylor Education Building. A collaboration with the UK College of Education and UK College of Engineering, The LEGO Robotics Camp will extend the curriculum of the See Blue STEM Camp to provide enhanced instruction in building and programming robots. Students will use sensors and coding to complete challenges and compete against their peers. Students should have a basic understanding of LEGO robotics or VEX robots to enroll. $200. Education.uky.edu/stem/camp.
STEM Day Camps at Newton’s Attic. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Morning and afternoon sessions available. May 22-Aug. 11. 4974 Old Versailles Road. Girls K-10. Boys. 1-10. More than 30 different STEM day camps for ages 6-16, including hands-on engineering, chemistry, biology, computer programing, 3D printers, drones, rocketry, robotics, catapults, electronics, bow making and archery, Camp Catapult, Camp Katniss (girls only), chemistry, Crash Landing, Creative Aviation, Da Vinci Kids, drones, electronic circuits, Fig Newtons, Game On!, GoldieBlox & the Three Gadgets (girls only), Imagineering, Kerbal Space, Lego Robotics, Maker Board Mayhem, Minecraft Mod, Mini Robots-Mega Fun, Nerf Gun Mods, Programming with Java, Python, Scratch, Raspberry Pi Programming, Rocket Dragsters, Robot Rodeo, Robotic Gladiators, Rube Goldberg Machines, Tweens & Tools, War Games, Water Wars. $175 to $475 per week depending on half-day or full day and type of classes. 859-368-7334. NewtonsAttic@gmail.com. NewtonsAttic.org.
Transylvania University College Prep Camp. June 18-23. Grades 9-12. Residential camp at Transylvania University, 300 North Broadway. $75 for students from Appalachia; $375 all others. Register by May 1. 859-233-8228. ctaraba@transy.edu. Tiny.cc/TUAcadCamp. Transy.edu/academics/summercamps.
VAMPY (Residential summer program for Verbally and Mathematically Precocious Youth). Grades 7-10. June 25-July 15. Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green. $2,950. 270-745-6323. gifted@wku.edu. Wku.edu/gifted/vampy.
Adventure
Canoe KY Adventure Camps. Ages 5-16. June 5-Aug 4. Frankfort. Day camp and overnight options. Campers practice paddling, camping, survival skills, hiking, trip planning and food preparation in the outdoors. $250-$400 per week. 502-227-4492. Canoeky.com.
LEF Climbing. 916 North Broadway. Half-day camps 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. ages 5-7, $135 week. Full-day camps 9 a.m.-4 p.m. ages 8-12, $225 week. May 29-July 21. No iPads or phones permitted. Camps include: Climbing with a health and fitness focus, climbing with a science and engineering focus, climbing with an arts and crafts focus. 859-523-0518.
Outdoor Adventure Camps. 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Ages 13-16. June 12-23 or July 10-21. McConnell Springs, 416 Rebmann Lane. Activities planned include orienteering, camping necessities, scuba diving, archery and more. Campers may register for one session only. $175 per session. Online registration: noon April 18-8 a.m. April 20. In-person registration at 5 p.m. April 20. Lexingtonky.gov/outdoor-adventure-camps.
Art
Artkids. Ages 7-12. 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Weekly sessions July 10-Aug. 4. Carver School, 522 Patterson Street. Provides an introduction to dance, visual arts, music, theater and the work of guest artists. Campers will swim every day. $100 per session. Online registration opens at noon April 18 and in-person registration begins at noon April 20. Lexingtonky.gov/artkids.
Asbury University ImpactU Visual Arts Camp. June 5-9. Grades 9-12. Residential camp will focus on drawing and photography at One Macklem Drive, Wilmore. Register by June 2. $390 week, all inclusive. $50 sibling discount. Asbury.edu/impactu. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2503. visit@asbury.edu.
Camp ArtyFact. Ages 6-12. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 19-July 28. Kentucky Historical Society, 100 West Broadway, Frankfort. Explore all corners of the Kentucky Historical Society campus – from exhibits and museum storage to the Old State Capitol and the Kentucky Military History Museum. Campers learn Kentucky history and make their own creations inspired by historical artifacts, events and culture. Classes are $70-$75 each. History.ky.gov/camp-artyfact. 502-564-1792.
Midway University Art Camp. June 23-30. Ages 7-13. 512 East Stephens Street, Midway. 859-846-5390. $250. Midwaycamps.com.
Aviation
Summer Youth Aviation Camp. The Aviation Museum of Kentucky, 4029 Airport Road, Blue Grass Airport. All camps 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Ages 10-16. $229 per student (financial aid is available for eligible students). Level 1: ages 10-11, June 12-13. Level 2: ages 12-13, June 15-16. Levels 1-3: ages 10-16, June 19-20 or 22-23. Level 3: ages 14-16, June 26-27. Aviation camps also scheduled in July in: Bowling Green, July 6-7, $269. Pikeville, July 11-12, $199. Louisville, July 20-21, $269. Hazard, July 25-26, $249. Registration/info: Kurt, 859-353-0467. Aviationky.org. camps2017@aviationky.org.
Computer
Midway University Minecraft Camp. June 19-23. Ages 7-13. 512 East Stephens Street, Midway. $250. 859-846-5390. Midwaycamps.com.
Transylvania University Advanced Computer Camp: Pi Development. June 11-16. Grades 10-12. Residential camp at Transylvania University, 300 North Broadway. $400. Register by May 1. 859-233-8228. ctaraba@transy.edu. Tiny.cc/TUAcadCamp. Transy.edu/academics/summercamps.
Transylvania University Introduction to Java Programming. June 18-23. Grades 8-12. Residential camp at Transylvania University, 300 North Broadway. $380. Register by May 1. 859-233-8228. ctaraba@transy.edu. Tiny.cc/TUAcadCamp. Transy.edu/academics/summercamps.
Transylvania University Robotics Day Camp. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 26-30. Grades 6-8. Transylvania University, 300 North Broadway. $275. Register by May 1. 859-233-8228. ctaraba@transy.edu. Tiny.cc/TUAcadCamp. Transy.edu/academics/summercamps.
Dance
Kentucky Ballet Theatre. Children’s Dance Camps. 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. June 26-30 and July 3-7. Ages 3-6. Daily ballet classes, music classes, arts/crafts (props, back drops, tickets and programs), and a sampling of jazz and gymnastics are also included. Tuition includes a snack and a supervised lunch/rest hour if enrolled in the full day (lunch is not provided). After care 12-1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. is available for an additional fee. $135 one camp; $250 two camps; $385 three camps; $475 four camps. Registration fee $20. After care: $30 Monday-Friday or $10 per day. Register by June 12 at kyballet.com or call 859-252-5245.
Kiddie Kapers Dance Camp. June 12-16, 19-23, 26-30. Dance Babies, ages 3-6, 8:45 a.m.-noon. Dance Kids, ages 7-15, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Tates Creek Recreation Center, 1400 Gainesway Drive. $50, half-day session; $100, full-day session. Register online from noon April 18 through 8 a.m. April 20; and in-person from noon- 5 p.m. April 20. For more info: Lexingtonky.gov/kiddie-kapers-dance-camp.
Summer Ballet Modern Dance Camp. Kentucky Repertory Dance Theatre. June 5-9. 9-10:30 a.m. ages 2-4, $53; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ages 5-7, $53; 1:30-4:30 p.m. ages 8-11, $93; 1:30-5:30 p.m. ages 12 and up, $110. Located in the Keithshire Shops at Dancers' Studio, 570 Delzan Place, No. 36. To register: call 859-277-6466, email dancerskrdt@aol.com.
Day Camps
Camp Carnegie is a series of half-day, one-week summer camps. Grades 6-8. July 10-28. 251 West Second Street. Legal Eagles, Young Engineers, Radio & Podcasting, Zines, Top Chef, Movie Making 101. $75 per camp. A reduced price of $25 per camp is available for students on free/reduced lunch. Lunch provided for full-day campers. Register by June 30. 859-254-4175, Ext. 21. Carnegiecenterlex.org.
Camp Creative. Post kindergarten-age 7. 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. June 5-Aug. 4. Easter Seals Cardinal Hill, 2050 Versailles Road. Inclusive day camp providing educational and fun activities including arts, fitness, gardening, reading, science experiments, water play, music and cooking. $150 per week, includes lunch and snacks. Register by May 1. 859-367-7260. Cardinalhill.org.
Camp Gramp. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 20. Paris Landing on the banks of Stoner Creek. A one-day camp dedicated to grandfathers and their grandchildren. Campers can enjoy fishing and kayaking. $25 per person, includes lunch and activities. 859-321-2293. CampGramp.net.
Camp Kearney. Jacobson Park, 4001 Athens-Boonesboro Road. 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Ages 6-12. Weekly June 12-Aug. 4. Activities include sports, arts and crafts, archery, canoeing and team building. $100 week. Campers may register for one session only. Online registration: noon April 18-8 a.m. April 20. In-person registration at 5 p.m. April 20. Lexingtonky.gov/camp-kearney.
Centenary Summer Camp. May 22-Aug. 10. Grades K-8. 2800 Tates Creek Road. $150 registration and activity fee. $175-$180 per week. Partial week options available, too: MWF ($115 entire summer/$120 per week) or T/TH ($80 entire summer/$85 per week). Field trips, art, science, music, organized sports, games and community service projects. 859-266-4100. Centenarylex.com. stephaniew.tcs@gmail.com and tobie.tcs@gmail.com.
Community Center Camps. Castlewood (210 Castlewood Drive) and Kenwick (313 Owsley Avenue). 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Ages 6-12. Weekly June 12-Aug. 4. Activities include sports, arts and crafts, archery, canoeing and team building. $100 week. Campers may register for one session only. Online registration: noon April 18-8 a.m. April 20. In-person registration at 5 p.m. April 20. Camp activities include athletics, arts and crafts, swimming, special events, field trips, nature activities and educational components. $100 week. Lexingtonky.gov/community-center-camps-castlewood-and-kenwick.
Explorer Summer Camp at Shaker Village. 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg. Ages 6-12. 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. June 12-16, 19-23, 26-30. During this one-week day camp, trained staff will guide children through adventures in The Preserve, on The Farm, on the Kentucky River and throughout The Historic Centre. $225 week. Two snacks provided per day. Lunch not included. Register by June 1. 800-734-5411. shakervillageky.org. info@shakervillageky.org.
Kids R Kids Summer Camp. Ages 5-12. Camp follows Fayette County summer schedule. 3271 Beaumont Center Circle $100 enrollment fee. $150/week, includes meals and field trips. 859-224-3210.
Lexington Hearing & Speech Center. Explore the World day camp. Post kindergarten-grade 2. 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Half-day options available. May 30-Aug. 11. Each week we “travel” to a new country and try new foods, play games and learn new words. $170/week full day and $120/week half day. 859-268-4545. info@lhscky.org. Lhscky.org.
Living Arts & Science Center. May 30-Aug 11. Creative, hands-on, art and science experiences for preschool-grade 12. More than 160 class titles to choose from. Week-long camps available 10 weeks of the summer. Partial day, full day and extended care schedules available. Half-day camps $85-$115. Full-day camps $170-$320. Register online at Lasclex.org or call 859-252-5222.
Martial Arts USA Summer Camp. 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Follows school summer calendar. Ages 5 and up. Build self-confidence, self-discipline, improve concentration and focus and develop a winning attitude. Daily martial arts training, swimming, crafts, reading and weekly field trips. Two locations: 160 Prosperous Place and 3650 Boston Road. $165-175 weekly. 859-224-0060. lkd4mausa@gmail.com.
Pepperhill Farm Preschool and Summer Day Camp. 2104 Eastway Drive (preschool) and 1127 Baker Lane, Nicholasville (day camp). Ages 2-14. Activities include swimming, horseback, canoeing, archery, challenge course, hiking, games, arts and crafts, campouts and animal care. Jump Ahead educational program upon request. $75 registration fee. $200-$300 week depending on age. 859-277-6813 or 859-885-6215. Pepperhillkidz.com. Pepperhillkidz@windstream.net.
The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club. Ages 6-14. Youth who have completed the 9th grade are not eligible. 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 22-Aug. 4. Breakfast, lunch, snack and field trips provided. 736 West Main Street. $90 week. Register by May 12. 859-258-2582, Ext. 150. scott.vanfossen@use.salvationarmy.org.
Summer @ Sayre. Sayre School, 194 North Limestone Street. June 5-Aug. 4. Ages 2-11. 7:30 a.m.-5:45 p.m. $190/week (sibling discount of $180 for each additional child). Camps offered: Summer Safari, Rising Stars All-Sports, Spartan Baseball, Spartan Basketball, Spartan Volleyball, British Soccer, Bricks 4 Kidz, Chess and Video Gaming. Register at Sayreschool.org/summer@sayre.
Therapeutic Recreation Fun Camps. 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Castlewood Park Camp, 320 Parkview Drive, ages 5-12. Woodland Park Camp, 190 Old Park Avenue, ages 13-21. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Daytrippers at Dunbar Center, 545 North Upper Street, ages 22 and up. Weekly sessions from June 12-July 28. July 24-28 at Castlewood and Woodland only. Therapeutic camps are designed for individuals who have disabilities. For info on camps other than the Therapeutic Recreation Fun Camps, call 859-288-2928. $100 session. Online registration: noon April 18-8 a.m. April 20. In-person registration at 5 p.m. April 20. Lexingtonky.gov/therapeutic-recreation-fun-camps-0.
Walnut Hill Day School. June 5-Aug 10. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Ages 3-6. $120 per week. Registration fee $25. 575 Walnut Hill Road. 859-263-2807. Walnuthillds@windstream.net. Walnuthilldayschool.net.
YMCA of Central KY. Ages 3-12. 7 a.m.-6 p.m. May 30-Aug. 11. Bar-Y All Day Outdoor Camp, 5757 Versailles Road; C.M. Gatton Beaumont YMCA, 3251 Beaumont Centre Circle; Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 2185 Garden Springs Drive; High Street YMCA, 239 East High Street; North Lexington Family YMCA, 381 West Loudon Avenue; Whitaker Family YMCA, 2681 Old Rosebud Road; Scott County, Georgetown Middle School, 730 South Hamilton Street, Georgetown. All-day, half-day, sports, and specialty; preschool and kindergarten readiness camps offered. Costs range from $100-$150 for members; $125-$180 for non-members. 859-254-9622. Ymcacky.org/main/camps.
YMCA of Paris-Bourbon County. Campers will experience a summer full of nature, water fun, games, field trips, sports, and arts and crafts. Breakfast, lunch and snack provided. Each camper receives a backpack, camp T-shirt and water bottle. Financial assistance is available. $100 members, $110 nonmembers. 859-987-1395. Parisbourbonymca.org. lberry@parisbourbonymca.org.
Environmental
Camp Earl Wallace Conservation Camp. 103 Camp Earl Wallace Road, Monticello. Outdoor skills: nature, outdoor survival, archery, gun safety, swimming, casting, boating, fishing; opportunity to earn the hunter education ‘orange’ card. Monday-Friday residential camp for students currently in grades 4-6. Dates vary by county (see website for details), transportation offered from county. April 15 deadline, or until camp fills; spots filled on first-come first-served basis. $235, includes transportation, camper insurance, and a junior sportsman’s license. Register at Fw.ky.gov. Info: 800-858-1549.
Camp Robert Webb Venture Camp. 1486 Camp Webb Road, Grayson. July 31-Aug. 4. Advanced Outdoor skills: animal tracking, boating, explore bow hunting, intro to bow fishing, night fishing, swimming, rifle, shotgun, crossbow; opportunity to earn bow hunter education card. Monday-Friday residential camp for students enrolled in grades 7-8. Transportation offered from Fayette, Jefferson, and Kenton counties. April 15 deadline, or until camp fills; spots filled on first-come first-served basis. $235, includes transportation, camper insurance, and a junior sportsman’s license. Register at Fw.ky.gov. Info: 800-858-1549.
Equine
Asbury University ImpactU Equine Camp. June 12-16. Grades 9-12. Ride Asbury’s riverside trails, and learn the dynamics of horsemanship and equine service and ministry. Residential camp on Asbury University’s campus, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore. $390 week, all inclusive; $50 sibling discount. Register by June 9. Asbury.edu/impactu. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2503. visit@asbury.edu.
Asbury University Youth Horse Camps. Ages 7-18. May 30-July 27. Half- and full-day camps. Hit the open trails with Asbury’s renowned equine program on its 350-plus acre Equine Center in Wilmore. Half-day, $200 week; full-day, $375 week. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2262. asbury.edu/summer-horse-camps.
Blue Willow Farm Horseback Riding Camp. 4400 Delaney Ferry Road, Versailles. Ages 5-15. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 12-16 (register by June 1) or July 10-14 (register by July 1). Indoor and outdoor riding, horsemanship and safety. Guest speakers such as farriers and chiropractors. $500. 859-873-2339. Bluewillowfarm.org. bluewillowfarm@aol.com.
Fantasia Farm Summer Camp and Horseback Riding. 7895 Tates Creek Road. 859-272-7751. fantasiafarm@aol.com. Fantasiafarmonline.com.
Healing Hooves. Central Kentucky Riding for Hope facilities in the Kentucky Horse Park. Ages 6-17. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Jule 10 an 1:30-4:30 p.m. June 11. A bereavement program that incorporates partnering with horses to help facilitate the grieving process in children and teenagers who have experienced the death of a loved one. $30 per child or $35 for multiple children from the same family.Register by May 1. 859-277-2700. Bgcarenav.org. hbender@bgcarenav.org.
I AM 3RD Equine Camp. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 12-16, 19-23, July 17-21 at Fantasia Farm. Ages 5-14. $300 before April 23. 859-269-2800, Ext. 261. Centenarylex.com/recreation.
Masterson Station Park Equestrian Camp. Ages 10-13. 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 12-July 28. Masterson Station Park Indoor Riding Arena, 3051 Leestown Road. Introductory series of lessons and classroom mini-lectures (both mounted and unmounted) that go into detail about general horsemanship. $125 per session. Register online at noon April 18. Register in person noon-5 p.m. April 20. 859-253-0328. Lexingtonky.gov/horsing-around-nature.
Paddle Stone Equestrian Center summer camp. 4864 Bryan Station Road. Ages 6-13. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sessions in June and July. Horseback riding camp. $200 week. 859-983-3251. Sandra@kyhorseboarding.com. Kyhorseboarding.com.
Punchestown Stable Summer Camp. 1210 Bel Mar Lane. Ages 6-11. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 19-23, 26-30 and July 17-21. Offering a wide variety of horse-related activities, including basic horsemanship skills; grooming, tacking, bandaging, and of course, riding. $375 week, $25 discount if registration forms and payment is submitted by May 1. 859-971-1485. Punchestownstable.com. punchestown@windstream.net.
Gardening
Junior Master Gardener Camp at the Arboretum. 500 Alumni Drive. 9 a.m.-5 pm. June 12-16. Ages 8-12. Camp size limited to 15. $110 or $100 for Friends of The Arboretum. Register by May 24. 859-257-9339. Jackie.gallimore@uky.edu.
Girl Scouts
Girls Scout Wildnerness Road Council summer resident camps. Must be registered as a girl scout. April 8-9: The Girl Scout Amazing Race, Camp Cardinal in Carter County. April 28-30: Spring High Adventure, Camp Judy Layne, Morgan County. May 6-7: Roughing It, Camp Cardinal. May 20, Daisy Campers, Camp Richard Clark, Clark County. June-July: Girl Scout resident camp, Camp Judy Layne. For pricing and more info, go to Gskentucky.org/en/Camp/AboutCamp.html.
History
Oldham County Historical Society, 502-222-0826:
▪ Junior Ranger Archaeology Field Camp. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 9-10. Ages 7-12. $75, includes lunch, snacks. Learn about antebellum Kentucky and what an archaeologist does. Participants will also visit the History Center’s Archives and see how documents and artifacts are preserved. Register by June 2.
▪ Junior Ranger Underground Railroad Field Camp. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 16-17. Ages 7-12. $75, includes lunch, snacks. Learn about Kentucky’s hidden Underground Railroad. Register by June 9.
▪ Archaeology Institute for High School Students. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 17-21. $200. Camp is at the Gatewood Plantation site in Trimble County with archaeologist Jeannine Kreinbrink. Included is a field trip to Cincinnati’s Freedom Center on the last day. Students meet at the History Center with transportation provided to the site and the Freedom Center. This camp explores the Gatewood Plantation, the last known Kentucky residence for slave Henry Bibb, before his final escape from slavery to Canada. Scholarships available. Register by July 14.
Young Curators Preservation Camp. Portland Museum, 719 North 34th Street, Louisville. Grades 5-9. 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. June 26-30 (register by June 19) and July 10-14 (register by July 3). Young preservationists will work with archaeologists, artists, conservationists, restoration carpenters and museum staff to explore the preservation and restoration of the 1819 timber-framed, Squire Earick House. $150 week. Scholarships available. 502-776-7678. tlee@iglou.com.
Military
Military Adventure Camp. Flemingsburg. Camps in June and July. A Military Exploration program on a 60-acre facility for those interested in seeing if the military lifestyle is for them, or wish to experience something more challenging, gain self-discipline and confidence. The training is near-to-realistic and the results are tangible. Courses include: Basic Cadet Training, Basic Leadership, Tactical Leadership, Sniper, Scuba, Military Combatives, the elite Ranger Program and Cadet Drone Pilot. Contact Jay Whitehead, commander, at 859-608-3155 or at commandersousley@aol.com.
Music
Asbury University ImpactU Brass Music Camp. June 5-9. Grades 9-12. Study with renowned musicians such as Mark Ridenour. Each student may participate in masterclasses, private lessons and a brass choir. Residential camp on Asbury University’s campus, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore. $390 week, all inclusive; $50 sibling discount. Register by June 2. Asbury.edu/impactu. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2503. visit@asbury.edu.
Campbellsville University Chamber Music Camp. Grades 8-12. 8 a.m.-9 p.m. June 4-6. Campbellsville University Gosser Fine Arts Center, 210 University Drive, Campbellsville. Open to all high school woodwind, brass, string, piano, steel band, guitar, and vocal students. Campers will be placed in chamber ensembles and have rehearsal sessions with CU School of Music faculty, individual and group practice times, master classes, sessions in music theory and history, evening concerts, and a final recital featuring the student chamber ensembles. All campers will be provided music and meals. Campers can choose to commute to campus or stay in the dorms. $130 resident; $100 commuter. Register by May 1. 270-789-5237. Campbellsville.edu/music/chambercamp. music@campbellsville.edu.
Foster Music Camp. June 11-30. Middle and high school students. Eastern Kentucky University campus. Resident and commuter pricing. $275-$675 week. Register by May 1. Fostercamp.org.
Kentucky Bluegrass Music Camp (in conjunction with Festival of the Bluegrass). Kentucky Horse Park Campground. June 6-8. Ages 6-18. Kids exposed to all bluegrass instruments, including fiddle, mandolin, guitar, banjo and bass. Lunch provided daily. Kids must provide their own instrument. Chaperones required to be on site. $45. Register by May 20. 859-229-1186 or 859-253-0806. Festivalofthebluegrass.com. beckie@festivalofthebluegrass.com.
Lexington Singers Children’s Choir Choral Camp. 9 a.m.-noon June 26-30. Grades 2-6. Central Christian Church, 205 East Short Street. Students will learn the basics of choral music from professional artist educators and accompanists. The camp will culminate with a concert on Friday. Free. 859-338-9888. LexSing.org. lscc@lexsing.org.
Religious
Aldersgate Camp & Retreat Center. Half week and week-long camps in June and July about an hour southeast of Lexington in Ravenna. Camps include zip-line, horses, sports, music, campfires, Bible study, hay rides, art and swimming. Scholarships are available. For more information, including dates and prices, or to register, go to Aldersgatecamp.org, email office@aldersgatecamp.org, or call 606-723-5078.
Asbury University ImpactU Worship ArtsCamp. June 5-9. Grades 9-12. Covers the technical side of audio production, plus the art of leading worship. Barry Blair (of Audio Adrenaline) will help students play, practice and create. Residential camp on Asbury University’s campus, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore. $390 week, all inclusive; $50 sibling discount. Register by June 2. Asbury.edu/impactu. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2503. visit@asbury.edu.
Blue Grass Christian Camp. 7463 Athens Boonesboro Road. Power Kids Day Camp. Ages 5-9. 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. June 12-15, 19-22, 16-29. $150. Camp 7/11. Ages 7-11. Overnight. July 9-14 and 23-28. $340. Camp activities include swimming, canoes, paddleboats, outdoor games, zip lines, high-adventure activities and sports. 859-263-5239. Bluegrasschristiancamp.org. Michael@bluegrasschristiancamp.org.
Camp Burnamwood. Grades 1-12. June 7-July 29. 900 Burnamwood Lane, Irvine. Overnight Presbyterian Church camp located on almost 500 acres. Activities include boating, fishing, swimming, hiking and arts and crafts. $154-$385. 859-494-9113. Burnamwood.net.
Camp in the City at Centenary UMC. Danville. Grades 1-6. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 3-7 (including July 4). Camp in the City is a traveling camp from Pine Cove Camps that features games, skits, worship, climbing walls and water slides. Cost is $260, but every child receives a scholarship to cover at least half the cost by contacting Jill Winter at jill@danvillecumc.org for a scholarship code to use during registration. Register by midnight June 27. Pinecove.com/city/centenary-umc.
Camp Lewis. Located in Breathitt County. Ages 13-18, June 12-16. Ages 10-12, June 19-23. Ages 7-9, June 26-29. $55-65. 859-516-2909. Camplewis.com. campprayerchain@aol.com.
Camp Northward. Age 5 to high school. Residential camp with programs and activities designed to enable the camper to develop and grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ. Located outside Falmouth at 104 Oldham Drive. Camps include: special needs adult, wilderness, day camps, adventures, first timers, pow wow, junior, etc. Activities include: treehouse camping, a zip line, hiking, fishing and paddle boats. Info: Campnorthward.com. 859-654-3865.
Camp Shalom. Ages 4-14. Non-denominational program allows children from all backgrounds and streams of Judaism to learn about Jewish culture, history and identity. Camp is open to children of all religions. Judaism is woven throughout the programming which, among other Jewish ideas and ethics, focuses on three main ideas: Torah (Jewish text); Avodah (work); and Gemilut Chasidim (acts of loving kindness). Day camp: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 19-23 and 26-30. $229 week. Register by May 1. Extended care offered. Overnight camp: Grades 2-5, July 24-27, $325. Grades 6-8, July 24-28, $350. Those entering 9th grade can apply to the Counselor-In-Training program. 859-268-0672. Jewishlexington.org/camp-shalom.
The Cathedral Domain Summer Camp. Located in the Red Rover Gorge area. Camps for grades 1-12 and adults. Traditional adventure programming and environmental education camps at a 800-acre center. Our spring open house and gathering is April 22. Senior High Conference, grades 9-12, June 11-17. Mini Camp 1, grades 1-2, June 18-21. Mini Camp 2, grades 1-2, June 21-24. Junior High Conference, grades 7-8, June 25-July 1. Girls Camp 1, grades 3-4, July 2-8. Theatre Camp, grades 5-12, July 2-8. Girls Camp 2, grades 5-6, July 9-15. Boys Camp 1, grades 3-4, July 16-22. Boys Camp 2, grades 5-6, July 16-22. Co-Ed Camp, grades 3-6, July 23-29. Camp Rock, grades 7-12, July 23-29. Camp Indian Summer, 21 or older, Oct. 20-22. Scholarships available. Registration and costs at Cathedraldomain.org.
KiDs CAMP. 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 28, July 5, 12, 19 and 26. CenterPointe Christian Church, 865 Greendale Road. Kids learn how to lead by Christ’s example. Register online at Mycpointe.com by June 7, to receive a free t-shirt. Free. 859-259-1512. lane@mycpointe.com.
Youth Haven Bible Camp. Residential camp located in Beattyville. Teen camp, grade 7-12, June 12-16. Grade school camp, grades 3-6, June 19-23, 26-30 and July 10-14. Special needs camp, ages 8-50. July 17-21 and 24-28. Youth Haven is a 67-acre facility with an indoor and outdoor chapel, spacious kitchen/dining areas, gymnasium, horses, hiking trails, boating, swimming and fishing. $95 if paid in full before June 1; $110 after June 1. 606-464- 2445. Kmminc.org. yhbc@kmminc.org.
Space
Go For Launch! Students entering grades 8-10. July 25-28. Craft Academy residential camp on the campus of Morehead State University that uses Space Exploration as a platform to launch student involvement in STEM, teamwork communication and leadership. Theme: Exomedicine. $250. To register, go to Moreheadstate.edu/craft-academy under recruitment events. Info: 606-783-2093 or craftacademy@moreheadstate.edu.
SpaceTrek. Girls entering grades 10-12. July 8-15. Craft Academy’s residence hall on Morehead State. SpaceTrek is a one-week residential space science and engineering camp designed to expose high school girls to space science and engineering concepts in fun and exciting ways. $250. To apply, go to Spacetrekky.org. Info: 606-783-2093 or craftacademy@moreheadstate.edu.
Special Needs
Anything is Possible Camp. Camp Horsin’ Around. Ages 6-14, whose health is compromised or who have special needs. June 3-6. 1159 Claunch Road, Perryville. $135. Scholarships may be available. Applications due May 1. Camphorsinaround.org. 859-332-0001.
Bluegrass HorseAbility. Ages 8-12. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 5-Aug. 4. Central Kentucky Riding for Hope at the Kentucky Horse Park. Specialized summer day program providing children with special needs the opportunity to participate in daily activities with horses including therapeutic riding, grooming and horse games. Additional programs include arts & crafts, fitness activities, water games, academic games, and gardening. $250 week. Register by May 1. 859-231-7066.
Camp HOPE. Life Adventure Center, Versailles. Ages 7-17 and their family members. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 23. A day of outdoor therapeutic activities to help children and their families promote healing and express their grief through coping activities such as challenge courses, equine therapy and wellness/mindfulness instruction. Free. Register by Sept. 1. 859-277-2700. Bgcarenav.org. hbender@bgcarenav.org.
Fun Camp for Children with Diabetes. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. July 15. Students who have completed grades K-8. Camp Shawano, 3775 Newman Road. This one-day outdoor camping experience provides a safe, medically supervised experience for children with diabetes. Age appropriate activities will be offered, including arts and crafts, archery, climbing wall and hiking. Register by June 16. Free. 859-881-3046.
Lose the Training Wheels Camp. June 5-9 at Marshall University’s College of Health Professions. The program teaches participants with disabilities how to independently ride a two-wheel bicycle. Riders from Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia and Maryland are encouraged to apply if they do not have access to similar services in their cities.To be eligible for the camp, participants must be at least 8 years old and have a diagnosed disability. They must have a minimum inseam of 20 inches, weigh less than 220 pounds and be able to walk without assistive devices. Teens and adults may participate as well. The deadline to register in May 19. $100. Scholarships are available. For more information on registration or volunteering, go to Marshall.edu/lttw.
Sports
All-sports
All Sports Camp at The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall. Ages 6-13. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 19-23, 26-30, (deadline June 15) July 24-28 and July 31-Aug. 4 (deadline July 20). Features swimming, tennis, volleyball, frisbee golf, basketball, pickleball, soccer, crafts and free swim. Lunch, snacks and t-shirt provided. Prospective members $240 week. Members $180 week. 859-255-2777. Spindletophall.org.
Crossroads Summer Sports Camps. 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Ages 7-12. June 5-9, 12-16, 19-23, 26-30, July 10-14, 17-21, 24-28 and July 31-Aug. 4. Camp is located at Crossroads Community Church, 4128 Todds Road. $120 week. Campers bring lunch and 2 snacks. Campers will get to play organized sports each day, will get to work on some crafts and play board games as well. There will be a short daily devotion during lunch each day. 859-327-1722. jim.grant@crossroads.net. Crossroads.net/netckysports.
I AM 3RD All Sports Summer Camp. Ages 6-11. 1-4 p.m. June 19-22. Centenary United Methodist Church, 2800 Tates Creek Road. $100, $120 after April 30. Directed by I AM 3RD staff, sports covered include basketball, soccer, tennis and track and field. 859-269-2800, Ext. 261. Centenarylex.com/recreation.
Baseball
Lexington Catholic General Skills Baseball Camp. Ages 6-14. 9 a.m.-noon. June 19-21. $100. Lexington Catholic Baseball field, 2250 Clays Mill Road. Lexingtoncatholic.com. 859-433-7307. tbrooks@lexingtoncatholic.com.
Lexington Catholic Baseball Hitting Camp. Ages 6-14. 9 a.m.-noon. June 26-28. $100. Lexington Catholic Baseball field, 2250 Clays Mill Road. Lexingtoncatholic.com. 859-433-7307.
Basketball
Campbellsville College Lady Tiger Basketball Team Camp. June 19-21. Camp for varsity, JV and middle school divisions. Powell Athletic Center, 203 Tiger Way, Campbellsville. $195 resident; $95 non-resident. Register by June 1. 270-789-5554. ggcolvin@campbellsville.edu.
Campbellsville University Tigers Youth Basketball Camp. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 22-25. Ages 7-14. Campbellsville University, Powell Athletic Center, 203 Tiger Way, and Gosser Gymnasium, 315 Meader Street, both in Campbellsville. Designed to be a fun basketball learning environment and for boy campers of various skill levels. Daily competitions, live games and contests. Each camper receives a camp shirt and daily/weekly awards. $100, $20 sibling discount. No deadline, walk-ins welcome. 270-799-8126. dqclement@campbellsville.edu.
Dan McHale Basketball Camp. Ages 5-14. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5-8, 19-22. 521 Lancaster Avenue, Richmond. $150. 859-622-2367. Terrence.Commodore@eku.edu. Abcsportscamps.com/ekumbb.
I AM 3RD Basketball Camp. July 24-27. 9 a.m.-noon, ages 6-10. 1-4 p.m. ages 9 and up. Centenary Methodist Church. $150 before May 15, $165 after. 859-269-2800, Ext. 261. Centenarylex.com/recreation.
Lexington Catholic Youth Basketball Skills Camp. 8:30 a.m.-noon June 12-15. Ages 5-14. $95. Lexington Catholic High School, 2250 Clays Mill Road. Lexingtoncatholic.com. 859-433-7307. bsalsman@lexingtoncatholic.com.
Lexington Catholic Girls Basketball Skills Camp. 5-8 p.m. July 11-13. $80. Ages 5-14. Lexington Catholic High School, 2250 Clays Mill Road. Lexingtoncatholic.com. 859-433-7307. strue@lexingtoncatholic.com.
Football
Campbellsville University Fighting Tiger Football Camp. Grade 9-12. June 17. Campbellsville University Ron Finley Stadium, Citizens Bank Field, 204 Tiger Way, Campbellsville. Fine tune football skills; offensive and defensive skill positions. Need to bring football cleats and tennis shoes, practice jersey, mouthpiece, and quarterbacks bring balls. $40 by May 30, non-refundable; $30 for six or more from same school. 270-789-5144. wtsnyder@campbellsville.edu.
Lexington Catholic Youth Football Skills Camp. 9-11:30 a.m. June 5-8. $100. Lexington Catholic High School, 2250 Clays Mill Road. Lexingtoncatholic.com. 859-433-7307. mperry@lexingtoncatholic.com.
Golf
Athens Golf Center Junior Golf Summer Camp. Ages 5-13. 4400 Athens Boonesboro Road. 9 a.m.-noon June 12-14, 26-28, July 10-12, 17-19 and July 31-Aug. 2. Focuses on golf fundamentals, combining instruction and practice with interactive activities. Juniors will be given instruction and shown ways to improve their skills based on age and ability. $100. 626-484-2012. jimkelly@pga.com. AthensGolfCenter.com.
Lacrosse
Lexington Catholic Lacrosse Camp. 5-8 p.m. June 19-21. Grades 3-8. $80. Lexington Catholic High School, 2250 Clays Mill Road. Lexingtoncatholic.com. 859-433-7307. mcampbell@lexingtoncatholic.com.
Soccer
Centre College Soccer Camps. Boys, ages 9-17. June 11-14 and July 11-14. Burchsoccercamps.com.
I AM 3RD Soccer Camp. 9 a.m.-noon. June 26-29. Ages 4 and up. 4701 Athens Boonesboro Road. Ages 4-5 from 9-10:15 a.m. $100, $125 after April 30. I AM 3RD coaches willimprove campers’ overall skill level. 859-269-2800, Ext. 261. Centenarylex.com/recreation.
Lexington Catholic Youth Soccer Skills Camp. 9 a.m.-noon. June 5-8. Ages 6-14. $100. Lexington Catholic High School, 2250 Clays Mill Road. Lexingtoncatholic.com. 859-433-7307.
LYSA Summer Soccer Camps at Masterson Station Park. Camps include ball and t-shirt. http://lysa.org/summer-camps
▪ Mini Soccer. Ages 3-5. June 12-16. 8-8:45 a.m. $100.
▪ Half-Day Soccer Camp. Ages 6-18. June 12-16. 9 a.m.-noon. $210.
▪ Full-Day Soccer Camp. Ages 6-18. June 12-16. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $265.
▪ TOPS Soccer Camp for young athletes with disabilities ages 3-40. June 12-16. 1-2:30 p.m. $30.
Warren Lipka's Morehead State soccer camps. Residential camp July 10-13 for grades 9-12. College ID camp for grades 9-12 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 16. Camps are at Morehead State University. 606-207-1704. Moreheadsoccercamps.com. w.lipka@moreheadstate.edu.
Softball
Lexington Catholic Softball Camp. 5-9 p.m. June 8-9. $100. Lexington Catholic High School, 2250 Clays Mill Road. Lexingtoncatholic.com. 859-433-7307. 859-277-7183.
Tennis
I AM 3RD Tennis Camp. 9 a.m.-noon. July 10-13. Ages 7-11. $90, $100 after May 21. Lexington Tennis Club. Ages 5-6 from 9-10:15 a.m. $55, $80 after May 21. I AM 3RD coaches and Lexington Tennis Club staff teach campers the fundamentals of the game. Lexrec.org. iam3rd@lexchurch.com. 859-269-2800.
Tennis and Swim Camp. Ages 6-14. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 5-16, 19-30, July 3-14, 17-28. Shillito Park, 300 West Reynolds Road. Parks & Recreation provides three tennis instructors, tennis balls, a tennis ball machine and supervision at the pool. All participants must provide their own transportation, food and drinks, racquets, swimsuits and towel. Campers may attend only one of the four sessions. $125 per session. 859-288-2914. Register online noon April 18-8 a.m. April 20 (reopens at 5 p.m. April 20) at Lexingtonky.gov/tennis-and-swim-camp. Register in person from noon-5 p.m. April 20.
Volleyball
Dunbar/Bluegrass Center Volleyball Camp. Morning camps for grades K-9. May 30-June 2 at Dunbar High School gymnasium and Bluegrass Volleyball Center, 709 Miles Point Way. Grades K-5, $80. Grades 6-9, $115. 859-381-3546, Ext. 1311.
Lexington Catholic Volleyball Camp. May 30-June 1. Grades 6-8, 1-4. p.m., $100; grades K-5, 4:30-6 p.m., $60. Lexington Catholic High School, 2250 Clays Mill Road. Lexingtoncatholic.com. 859-433-7307. afederle@lexingtoncatholic.com.
Theater/Film/Acting
Academy for Creative Excellence (ACE). 9 a.m.-4 p.m. University of Kentucky campus. Register by June 15. Camp time is 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Register at Aceukot.com/summer.
▪ Academy for Creative Excellence Film Camp. June 26-30. Students in grades 1-12 will write a script and create a short film. Showing at 6 p.m. June 30. On the University of Kentucky Campus. Register by June 15. $20 registration. $275.
▪ Academy for Creative Excellence Junior Camp. July 10-15. Students in grades 1-6 will stage a musical of “Where the Wild Things Are.” Performances are 7 p.m. July 14 and 2 p.m. July 15. Auditions: Video submissions for casting only, not admission are due June 1. $20 registration. $275.
▪ Senior Camp. July 17-29. Students in grades 5-12, present a fully staged musical. Performances at 7 p.m. July 28 and 2 p.m. July 29. Auditions: video submissions for casting only, not admission are due June 1. $20 registration. $500.
Asbury Univerity ImpactU Film I Camp. June 5-9. Grades 9-12. Join industry professionals as Film I provides an introduction to the art and skill of filmmaking. Residential camp on Asbury University’s campus, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore. $390 week, all inclusive; $50 sibling discount. Register by June 2. Asbury.edu/impactu. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2503. visit@asbury.edu.
Asbury Univerity ImpactU Film II Camp. June 12-16. Grades 9-12. Film II is a more advanced camp that builds on the basics of filmmaking, so some previous experience is helpful. Residential camp on Asbury University’s campus, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore. $390 week, all inclusive; $50 sibling discount. Register by June 2. Asbury.edu/impactu. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2503. visit@asbury.edu.
Asbury University ImpactU Theatre & Film Acting Camp. June 5-9. Grades 9-12. With industry professionals, utilize Asbury’s blackbox theater to practice and learn the technical and performance sides of theater. Residential camp on Asbury University’s campus, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore. $390 week, all inclusive; $50 sibling discount. Register by June 2. Asbury.edu/impactu. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2503. visit@asbury.edu.
CAMPCAUSEWELOVETOACT. Ages 5-18. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 17-21. 117 Larrimore Lane, Danville. West T. Hill's annual summer camp. Campers learn the art of stagecraft, music and dance and have showcases at the end of the week. Price includes lunches, snacks and t-shirts. Special instruction by Irish (Uplifters) guests from Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland. $150 (additional siblings $100). Register noon-2 p.m. the week of June 26 at West’s Wing on Third Street in Danville. An adult mini camp will also be offered for ages 18 and up from 6-9 p.m. July 24-27. Cost $150. 859-236-8607. Westthill.com. karenlogue@hotmail.com.
Grand Theatre-Frankfort Camps. Ages 8-14. 9 a.m.-4:15 p.m. June 19-23 (deadline May 19) and July 17-21 (deadline June 19). Lexington Children’s Theatre workshop/camp. LCT teachers and interns teach classes in acting, improvisation, voice an movement. $175 per camp. Register by May 19. 502-352-7469. Grandtheatrefrankfort.org.
Lexington Catholic Drama Workshop. July 17-21. Ages 7-10, 9 a.m.-noon. Ages 11-14, 1-4 p.m July 17-20 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m July 21. $100. Lexingtoncatholic.com. 859-433-7307. kathleen.quigley@twc.com.
University of Kentucky College of Fine Arts Pre-College Conservatory. An immersive set of programs aimed at enhancing skills in acting, voice, and dance for young artists, positioning them for successful collegiate study and professional careers. Open to high school students.
▪ Acting: June 12-16. High school students will study movement for the actor, stage combat, the Sanford Meisner technique, practical acting skills, rehearsal process, professional demeanor, audition technique and acting as a career. $350. Bit.ly/2oCH2kp.
▪ Musical Theatre Voice. June 12-16. Daily vocal technique class, daily masterclasses, daily choreography and/or staging classes, ensemble vocal and acting work, guest lectures, private voice lessons and vocal coaching, and a final showcase performance. $375. Bit.ly/2nC8U7E.
