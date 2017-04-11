Mayor Jim Gray says ‘tighter budget’ will be unveiled today

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray will unveil his seventh budget proposal Tuesday that Gray said will reflect a tightening of purse strings as the economy begins to plateau after several years of robust growth.
“We are going to have a tighter budget,” Gray said at a budget briefing early Tuesday. “That means living within our means.”
Gray said his proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 will focus on a key priority —improving public safety.
“More than 54 percent of our budget is committed to public safety,” Gray said.
The city’s budget has steadily increased since the recession and projected revenues have also increased with it. The current year general fund budget is $345 million, up substantially from the 2013-2014 fiscal year budget of $295 million.
Gray will unveil his budget at 3 p.m. before the Urban County Council work session. It will be streamed live on GTV 3.
