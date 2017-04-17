UK to announce multimillion-dollar grant to fight cancer linked to obesity

The University of Kentucky is getting millions from the National Institutes of Health for a new center that looks at the links between obesity and cancer.
Details will be announced at 11 a.m., according to the university. The announcement will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/Di2HstXq0s4.
Among those on hand will be Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell, who is Senate majority leader, and Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr. UK Markey Cancer Center Director Mark Evers, UK Executive President for Health Affairs Dr. Michael Karpf and UK President Eli Capilouto.
