Fayette County

April 17, 2017 3:14 PM

Pedestrian dies after being struck on inbound Nicholasville Road

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

A pedestrian has died of his injuries after being hit by a pickup truck on Nicholasville Road in Lexington on Sunday night, according to authorities.

Danny Alan Newport, 53, died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the coroner’s office.

Newport was struck by a Chevy Silverado pickup truck that was traveling inbound on Nicholasville Road from Zandale Drive about 8:30 p.m., according to police. The driver flagged down police, who found Newport on the sidewalk.

Newport was trying to cross Nicholasville Road when he was struck, according to the coroner’s office.

The driver didn’t show signs of being impaired and cooperated fully with investigators, according to police. No charges have been filed.

The coroner is seeking information on Newport’s family. Anyone with information is asked to call 859-455-5700.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline

Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline 2:15

Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline
Oh nuts! Semi spills peanut hulls on Winchester Road 1:11

Oh nuts! Semi spills peanut hulls on Winchester Road
Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC 0:58

Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos