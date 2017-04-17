Pedestrian dies after being struck on inbound Nicholasville Road

A pedestrian has died of his injuries after being hit by a pickup truck on Nicholasville Road in Lexington on Sunday night, according to authorities.
Danny Alan Newport, 53, died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the coroner’s office.
Newport was struck by a Chevy Silverado pickup truck that was traveling inbound on Nicholasville Road from Zandale Drive about 8:30 p.m., according to police. The driver flagged down police, who found Newport on the sidewalk.
Newport was trying to cross Nicholasville Road when he was struck, according to the coroner’s office.
The driver didn’t show signs of being impaired and cooperated fully with investigators, according to police. No charges have been filed.
The coroner is seeking information on Newport’s family. Anyone with information is asked to call 859-455-5700.
